What To Know Anderson Cooper reacted to Trump’s late-night social media spree about Pope Leo XIV and more.

He called the president “weird” for posting until the early hours of the morning.

Cooper got Trump’s former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s opinion on the matter, as well.

Anderson Cooper is baffled by Donald Trump‘s late-night spree of posting on Truth Social. The CNN journalist shared his thoughts about Trump’s Sunday evening (and early Monday morning) social media posts while speaking to Anthony Scaramucci on Monday, April 12.

Cooper specifically referenced Trump’s now-deleted post of an AI-generated photo of himself as Jesus Christ, which the president later claimed he viewed “as a picture of me being a doctor in fixing.” He mocked Trump’s explanation, pointing out that the image had “white glowing light coming out of both his hands and celestial God-like light beaming down on his very youthful continence.”

“That was at, like, 9 p.m. or so,” Cooper said. “Then, all night long, up until midnight, 2 a.m., 4 a.m. [he’s posting. I know he’s often not slept. I don’t know if someone else was doing it. But there were posts all night long. That’s weird.”

Scaramucci agreed that Trump was “doomscrolling” until the early hours of the morning. “He’s up all night, he’s doomscrolling,” Trump’s former White House Communications Director said. “We can pretend he doesn’t have anxiety and that he’s not human, but of course he does have anxiety. You can even hear t in the hoarseness of his voice. He’s very fatigued. They don’t have a clear strategy.”

Trump’s social media tirade began after a 60 Minutes segment reported on Pope Leo XIV’s denunciation of the Iran War. This prompted the president to slam the pope in a lengthy statement.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart,” he wrote. “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

Pope Leo later clarified to reporters that he has no fear of the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Trump said in a phone interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell that he has no plans to speak to the pope directly.