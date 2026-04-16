‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Sneak Peek: Cate Comes Face-to-Face with Titan X (VIDEO)

In Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) has developed a mysterious connection to the Titans emerging from Axis Mundi, even if she doesn’t fully understand it. And in Episode 8, that connection deepens in a way that suggests she may not just be sensing the Titans, but somehow influencing or being influenced by them. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek from the Friday, April 17, episode.

In Episode 7, “String Theory,” Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) and Cate race to find Titan X before Lee (Kurt Russell) can destroy it. As they track the creature, Keiko studies the strange vibrations Cate seems to be emitting, suspecting they may be more than instinct — that Cate is actually communicating with the Titan on some level. Their research leads them to the folklore of a small Japanese fishing village, where so-called medicine women were believed to channel messages from Titans in much the same way.

Following that lead, the pair uncover a hidden tunnel that Cate is able to climb through, one that appears to amplify the signal. Inside, the connection intensifies, and Cate becomes convinced that the Titan isn’t a threat at all, but something reaching out, seemingly calling for help.

In Episode 8, “Separate Ways,” Cate comes face to face with Titan X as it arrives in Australia, giving fans their clearest look yet at the creature.

The episode is described as follows: “Titan X makes landfall in Australia, where Shaw lures Godzilla into a showdown. Isabel uses the battle as a distraction for her secret operation.”

In our exclusive clip, which you can watch above, Titan X is revealed in broad daylight in all its glory. Surrounded by deadly Sea Scarabs, Cate gets within feet of the massive Titan, and the two lock eyes. Her brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) watches as they silently regard one another, while the camera pans up the creature, revealing the double iris of its blueish-green eyes, its squid-like body sprawled across the white sands, and the spiked red dorsal plates along its back, signaling that it is ready to strike.

“You don’t have to do this,” Kentaro tells Cate. “I do,” she replies. Then takes a step forward.

Talking to TV Insider, Anna Sawai explained her character’s connection to the Titan and the empathy she felt in these scenes.

“She doesn’t know how to explain it, but it’s just a sense that you have. And I think we as human beings, like we get that, when you like someone, it’s not because you can explain it, it’s just a feeling that you have,” said Sawai. “And so the connection is very…cerebral, innate, almost instinctual.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Fridays, Apple TV