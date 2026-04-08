What Happened in the ‘FROM’ Season 3 Finale? Refresh Your Memory Before Season 4

Welcome to the world of FROM, where residents are trapped in a never-ending hellscape masquerading as a nightmarish small town in the middle of nowhere, held captive by unseen forces and forced to survive each night as terrifying, night-walking creatures emerge to hunt, torment, and inflict unimaginable pain on anyone caught outside.

And even worse, just when someone appears to be on the verge of answers, the town finds a way to pull them deeper into its mystery, unraveling any sense of progress and replacing it with even more terrifying questions. And death.

Such was the case with the Season 3 finale, which left the fate and survival of many characters hanging in the balance, as new revelations only deepened the mystery and made their chances of escape feel more uncertain than ever. So, before Season 4 picks up and sends audiences heading back to the bottle tree, here is a quick refresher as to what happened at the end of Season 3. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 3 of FROM.

What happened to Jim at the RV?

In the finale of FROM Season 3, Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey) was at the wrecked RV in the woods as part of his ongoing attempt to search for answers about the town and how its malevolent magic seems to work when he came across the Man in a Yellow Suit (Douglas E. Hughes). Previously only seen in creepy drawings and paintings made by Victor’s mother, Miranda, the Man in a Yellow Suit did not enjoy Jim’s snooping.

“Your wife shouldn’t have dug that hole,” warned the Man in a Yellow Suit to Jim. He then viciously ripped out his throat.

What was Julie doing at the RV?

While at the RV (and before a large chunk of his neck found itself liberated thanks to the Man in the Yellow Suit), a “future” version of his daughter, Julie (Hannah Cheramy), seemed to appear to Matthew. Terrified that she would be hurt, he scurried to protect her, unaware that she was from another time. Julie was “storywalking,” as Ethan (Simon Webster) put it, which allowed the teen to move between moments in time. She was attempting to warn her father, but to no avail.

What happened to Elgin?

Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) was tricked by a sinister entity known as the “Kimono Lady,” or the “Lady in a Kimono,” into “protecting” Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) and her unborn baby by hiding them from the town’s residents. In reality, the town and its creatures had plans for Fatima and her child, and Elgin was unknowingly doing their bidding.

He refused to reveal her location when Sheriff Boyd asked, so Boyd took a hammer to Elgin’s hand in hopes the pain would force him to talk. When that failed, they left Elgin alone with Sarah (Avery Konrad), who used a pair of pliers to remove one of his eyes, prompting him to quickly reveal where Fatima was hidden.

What happened to Fatima’s “baby”?

The baby was not a baby at all, but the reincarnation of one of the town’s most infamous and recently deceased citizens, Smiley (Jamie McGuire). Related 'FROM’: MGM+ Series Debuts Official Trailer for Season 4 In a previous episode, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) managed to kill one of the nocturnal monsters by exposing it to his blood. However, just when the residents think they had finally found a way to fight back, Smiley’s return proved that death is not the end for these creatures, and that any hope of defeating them may be far more complicated than they imagined.

What did Tabitha and Jade discover?

Jade (David Alpay) and Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) realized the symbols and numbers they had been obsessively studying correspond to a song, which Jade played on a violin near the bottle trees. The song triggered a flood of memories, allowing them to recall previous lives. It was then that Tabitha realized she was once Miranda (Sarah Boot), Victor’s mother, and Jade was Christopher (Thom Payne), a figure from Victor’s childhood who was believed to be connected to the massacre that occurred 40 years prior.

The undead children who have been haunting the town had been saying the phrase “Ankhooey,” which meant “remember,” prompting them to recall their past lives.

FROM, Season 4 premiere, Sunday, April 19 at 9/8c, MGM+