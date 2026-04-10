‘Rock the Block’: Ty Pennington Talks Season 7 Changes, Challenges & ‘Mental Breakdowns’

What To Know Rock the Block Season 7 takes place in Las Vegas, featuring four new teams of HGTV stars paired with celebrities.

The season showcases unique team dynamics, emotional journeys, and personal growth as contestants tackle challenging designs and form unexpected bonds.

This season introduces high-profile guest judges like Lisa Vanderpump and Luann de Lesseps, with the winning team earning a donation to No Kid Hungry and major bragging rights.

The house is guaranteed to win on Rock the Block as Season 7 comes from Las Vegas. It’s just a matter of which one. Host Ty Pennington welcomes four new teams. And there’s a twist as this season instead of being HGTV stars teaming up with each other, the teams are made up of network stars and celebrity pairs. The duos for the renovation challenge are Scott McGillivray (Renovation Resort Showdown) with Brooke Hogan, singer, television personality and design firm owner; Taniya Nayak (Battle on the Beach) with Drew Lachey, member of 98 Degrees, dancer, actor and reality TV star; Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones) with Vernon Davis, Super Bowl champion turned actor, producer and author; and former Survivor participants turned besties Kim Wolfe (Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?) and Chelsea Meissner.

Over seven weeks, they are tasked with putting their spin on identical cul-de-sac builds on a $275,000 budget. The team who earns the highest appraised property value wins the title, bragging rights, a named sign, and a donation on their behalf to No Kid Hungry to provide 100,000 meals. Of course, it wouldn’t be Rock the Block without twists and turns with the crews tackling various spaces within the 5,000 square-foot single story homes.

Blind judging returns once more with television personality, restaurateur, and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump and her business partner, interior designer Nick Alain kicking things off during the April 13 premiere. The two experts decide whose luxe bedroom retreat stood out most based on overall design, creativity, and added value.

Here Pennington breaks down why the stakes have never been higher on the hit series.

Rock the Block heading to Sin City. What were your thoughts on putting HGTV stars with celebs?



Ty Pennington: This is a genius idea. When I first heard, I was like, “What? How is this going to work when they’ve never met each other before?” Maybe it’s Season 7, and seven is a lucky number when we’re in Vegas. But I’ll tell you what this season of Rock the Block is big. It’s exciting, it’s flamboyant. It’s like Vegas itself. It’s a big show. Maybe it’s because the HGTV stars are working with reality stars. In many ways, they are just stars.

What do you make of the teams?

We’re talking about Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan’s daughter, who teams up with Scott. McGillivray. These guys, I did not see this pairing being as entertaining as it became. I think they are like oil and water, but they found this common ground they could agree on. At the same time, they were the worst married couple you could ever imagine because they were polar opposites. That makes for great TV, but they also put out some great designs. You had Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey from 98 Degrees. Not only is he very witty and smart, but he also has done some good real estate and renovation jobs. The guy is working at a backhoe like on a farm somewhere. He clearly has experience in ways we didn’t know. The guy also won Dancing with the Stars, which I have to ask myself how is that even possible. If anyone knows the choreography that goes into that, it’s so difficult. If the guy from 98 Degrees does it, he is the one. Then he has Mina Starsiak, who was on the first season and lost every single room. She is hell bent on making a name and working with Vernon Davis, who is a fantastic football player and an artist in his own right. They are shooting for the stars on this one.

Then you have Chelsea Meissner working with Kim Wolfe. These guys were friends on Survivor. So, here you have chicks who can slaughter animals and survive on an island doing design together. They have the chops. I was even shocked that these guys are as talented. I didn’t see it coming. The viewer will be like, “Wow, this is really impressive.” Not only that they created really good concepts, but work together in this way after sort of meeting each other. I’ve tried that, but it can be very difficult. Whether it’s a friend or spouse, it’s not easy. We have a two-hour season premiere that is action-packed. It could have been a three-hour. There is just so much in Vegas. I think the reason Vegas is the other celebrity star in this is because there is so much inspiration in this town, whether it be how big the shows have to be you’re going to. Even in a restaurant, we’re talking about a five-star Michelin. Everything has to be upper echelon. That’s exactly how they looked at these designs and homes. I think the viewer is going to benefit because of that.

You’re getting to know these personalities on a deeper level. Like Vernon wants to be seen as more than a football player or even Brooke, who lost her father not long between filming. She wondered if her dad would be proud of her. This show makes people vulnerable through the experience.



I think that is what really blew me away is the amount of authenticity and the vulnerability as you said, that we saw from these celebrities that you normally don’t see. Look, that’s what it is. When you’re in a creative process, you’re trying to show who you are. I think in that process you get stressed out, you get overwhelmed with deadlines and what has to get done in a very short time. You have these mental breakdowns. Brooke certainly did. I think it was great Scott was there to be a big brother to help her through this. I think this challenge of seven weeks, grueling design and work was sort of the thing to help her turn the page to sort of put her past and what she lost behind her and look forward to what is in front of her to show she is not just living in her father’s shadow. That she has a name to make for herself. It’s the same for Vernon, who is moving on to a new chapter and showing his creativity. I think that is what this show is about.

It’s about proving yourself. I love that these teams have found a partner, a stranger, to work with and have become such great friends in the process. You really find out more about these people than you would have on any other show. When you have such a demanding task to show what you’re made of, you really show everything else in the process. I think we all benefit from it because it’s an emotional rollercoaster. You’re happy one minute, sad for another when someone loses something, and you want nothing for the best for them. To see that proud moment to see them shine and who they are, we’re all cheering for that. It’s awesome. You know my background. It’s awesome. I love that stuff. It’s a great show.



It’s therapy really.



Yes, design therapy.

The judges are a fun bunch this year. We’re talking about in the first episode Lisa Vanderpump and then Luann de Lesseps.



I love it. Working with Lisa Vanderpump, look, we need a British accent for what we do. It’s just fantastic. She is so stylish. She is such an icon. Having her business partner, these guys have designed restaurants and hotels. We’re talking upper echelon stuff, very top-notch. Of course Luann is an icon in her own right. A singer, showgirl, this chick has such personality and style. She showed up in a boa. What better way to show up to Vegas. We also have winners from the block including Michel Smith Boyd, who is a two-time winner, as well as Page Turner. Not to mention the Property Brothers. It’s not a Rock the Block without one of those guys or both. We have the experts coming in.

We also have the real estate experts who really give us the final decision. I think what also makes this show do so well is we all have a sort of style .We find something in every house we would call our own. I would like that, I would not do that. I think there is something for everyone. I think that what is great is to see how these different styles really work in four identical houses. What is fantastic is one of them is going to win because of the estimated value or resale value or market value. Design is very much like art. Who is to say? There is something for everyone. I can tell by the judges. Some of them loved one thing and didn’t like another. Everyone has a different option. Design is relative in terms of what we like and makes us feel good. One thing for sure is the show will make you feel good because you’re rooting for the underdog. I think because these guys just met each other, they are underdogs. It’s a good story.

It’s always fun seeing the HGTV stars get together. You’ve opened up your life on social media numerous times where you’ll see personalities share their support. What does it mean for you to be part of this community and for you to be vulnerable?



I’m just that guy. I become friends with the people I work with. Some of the people I work with on Rock the Block I’ve known since Extreme Makeover days. It’s a TV family. I have a real special connection with the people I work with. I love it. I support them, and they support me. There is that funny side of me where I’m always trying to be a clown and also the side of me that is very real. I’m very passionate about a lot of things. I just love it becoming this family unit. Now I’m in this thread with all these people from this season of Rock the Block and they are hilarious. You have some really great human beings. I love it. Every season my little TV family gets bigger and bigger. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what social media should be. About people supporting one another. It’s great to have that sort of network and the actual network behind you, which is also nice.

Rock the Block Season 7 premiere, April 13, 8/7c, HGTV