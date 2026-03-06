Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases ‘Rock the Block’ Season 7’s ‘Interesting’ Partner Change

What To Know Season 7 of Rock the Block will feature HGTV stars competing alongside celebrity partners.

Mina Starsiak Hawk opened up about the show’s new format and teased her partnership with NFL alum Vernon Davis.

Starsiak Hawk also shared how her past experiences as a contestant and judge on the show influenced her performance this season.

Season 7 of Rock the Block is putting a twist on the HGTV competition show’s format.

Rather than have duos of HGTV stars compete against each other, the show’s new season will see some of the network’s biggest personalities compete with celebrity partners who are passionate about home renovation and design.

“It was interesting because all the different celebrities have different levels of experience and interest and involvement,” Mina Starsiak Hawk told People of the partner switch-up in an interview published on Tuesday, March 3. “It’s like a new relationship. You have a new boyfriend, and you’re like, ‘OK, well, how do you like to do things? And how do we talk through disagreements and make decisions? And what do you care about and what do you not care about?'”

She added, “I think you’ll see in the season that some people’s partners were more agreeable than others, but in a fun way. Not in an angry, mean way.”

The Good Bones alum will compete with Super Champion and actor Vernon Davis. “Knowing that he was a football player, knowing his position and when he played in the league, I was like, no matter what, he’s going to be a good teammate,” she said of her celeb partner. “You just aren’t the kind of person that thinks you can do it all by yourself if you’re successful in the NFL for that long the way he was. So I knew that was going to be great.”

Starsiak Hawk went on to describe the rest of the Season 7 cast as “such an eclectic group.” The other duos include Renovation Resort Showdown‘s Scott McGillivray and TV personality and design firm owner Brooke Hogan, Battle on the Beach‘s Taniya Nayak and singer and actor Drew Lachey, and Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? host Kim Wolfe and Survivor alum and Bravo star Chelsea Meissner.

“Although all of us that were on it were incredibly competitive, we all got along,” Starsiak Hawk said of the cast’s dynamic. “We went to dinner outside of filming and hung out and did fun things and everyone getting along was lovely. It was refreshing.”

Starsiak Hawk shared that the cast got up to “so much shenanigans” during filming and some funny memories about her own teammate.

“There’s several instances where Vernon, my partner, who’s a giant ex NFL player, would just physically move someone that he didn’t want where they were,” she joked, “Just always messing with each other and playing around. And I’m pretty sure Brooke got a couple solid tackles of Vernon because she’s a tall lady as well.”

Starsiak Hawk previously competed on Season 1 of Rock the Block and has returned as a judge in the past. Her judging experience is something she told the outlet influenced her role as a competitor on Season 7.

“Every decision I make, I also reflect on if I was a judge, this is what I would say about this,” she stated. “Or the thing that goes wrong that I don’t have the budget or time to fix — if I was a judge, this is what I would say and this is why I would dock you and you wouldn’t win.”

She continued, “So while it’s definitely, I think, a bit of an edge to have both perspectives, it also was just mental gymnastics all the time.”

Rock the Block, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, April 13, 8/7c, HGTV