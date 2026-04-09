New ‘CIA’ Details Tease Bill’s Shocking Discovery — Is It Tied to the Mole? (PHOTOS)

What To Know Details from the April 27 episode of CIA tease a major moment for Bill.

TV Insider also has exclusive photos from the installment showing the fusion cell.

Will Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) be making some real progress in his search for the mole in CIA’s New York Station — the secret part of his assignment partnering up with Colin (Tom Ellis) in the fusion cell — in an upcoming episode of Dick Wolf‘s freshman drama? That is our first thought when we read the details for the Monday, April 27, episode of CIA.

TV Insider is exclusively revealing the description and first-look photos from “Blood Money.” In this episode, according to CBS, “A woman with intel on a dangerous terror leader connects Colin and Bill to a family business engaged in terror operations. Now, they must find and turn a new asset to take down the entire operation. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery.”

The photos, which you can check out above and below, offer a look at the members of the fusion cell — CIA Case Officer Colin Glass, FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman, Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan), and CIA Analyst Gina Gosian (Natalee Linez) — working the case. Is the second photo below of Colin him on or off the job?

It was in the series premiere that Bill found out he’s been tasked with finding a mole in the CIA, and it seems likely that his “shocking discovery” in this upcoming episode is tied to that. One potential suspect who has come up is Colin’s girlfriend, Sarah (Sarah Diamond). But as showrunner Mike Weiss told us, “it’s not exactly clear if he’s working an angle or if he’s genuinely a friend, a romantic partner or what.”

Added Ellis, as part of our in-depth digital cover ahead of the premiere, “Colin professes that relationships are not a good thing doing the job that he does. If you care about someone, then that means that you have a weakness, and if you have a weakness, that can get you killed. So he sort of lives by that philosophy, but as we get to know Colin a bit better, we realize that maybe he does have a weakness there, and maybe he does allow himself to feel things that he doesn’t tell people that he feels. So it’s about kind of peeling back the layers of who Colin is. And I think he’s worked so long in the CIA and worked in so many different areas and undercover and deep cover in so many different areas and has told so many lies about his actual background that there is a kind of blur between truth and the stories that he’s made up over the years about his background. So he’s, whilst being very good and competent at his job, a bit of a liability in his own personal life.”

Colin has seemingly been honest with Sarah, opening up about losing someone he “really loved” and telling her he thinks he’s falling for her, despite not being sure if he could feel that way about someone again. But Bill has also noticed something suspicious about her job, after Ian (FBI‘s James Chen) found Colin’s connection to her while tracking him. She works in international development for a company that’s essentially “shady spies for hire,” Pyramid Security. They’re a “billion-dollar intelligence shop.” It doesn’t seem like she’s connected to their dark side, however.

Bill has also told Jubal (FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto), who tasked him with this assignment, that he doesn’t think Colin’s the mole. While he didn’t trust or like his new partner at first, he’s called him an “acquired taste” with a heart behind his walls.

What do you think Bill is about to discover? Who do you think the mole is? Let us know in the comments section below.

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS