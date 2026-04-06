Is Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Testaments’?

Kelli Boyle
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Jordan Hutson and Elisabeth Moss behind the scenes of 'The Handmaid's Tale' series finale
Disney / Steve Wilkie

What To Know

  • The Testaments, a spinoff of The Handmaid’s Tale, centers on June and Luke’s daughter Hannah (now called Agnes), played by Chase Infiniti, as she comes of age in Gilead.
  • Elisabeth Moss has been coy about whether she will appear in the new series.
  • The Testaments also stars Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia and Lucy Halliday as Daisy.

June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke Bankole’s (O-T Fagbenle) daughter, Hannah, is the center of The Testaments, a spinoff of The Handmaid’s Tale premiering with three episodes on April 8. But Hannah hasn’t been called Hannah in a long time.

Hannah was renamed Agnes after being kidnapped by Gilead as a child, and she’s lived most of her young life thinking that’s her name. The Handmaid’s Tale ended with June and Luke searching for Hannah separately. Now, Hannah/Agnes is four years older, and she’s played by One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti.

Years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a coming-of-age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.

Will June and Luke show up in The Testaments? Moss has been coy in her responses to this question lately.

Are Elisabeth Moss and O-T Fagbenle in The Testaments as June and Luke?

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) LUCY HALLIDAY, CHASE INFINITI

Disney

The short answer is: we don’t know for sure. When asked if viewers could expect a cameo from her in the spinoff, Moss told TV Insider, “I mean, ‘No,'” with a slight grin. “[But] I would totally lie to you if I was!”

This was back in March 2025, before The Handmaid’s Tale series finale came out. Moss, who is an executive producer of The Testaments, reiterated that on The View on March 19, 2026.

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“I couldn’t tell you if I was,” Moss said coyly. “It’s been really, really cool, and it meant I didn’t have to say goodbye to the world, which I was very happy about. And obviously, getting to be a part of anything that Chase is a part of is so exciting. It’s such an honor, and it’s cool.”

The Testaments adapts Margaret Atwood‘s sequel novel of the same name, and it was already in development when The Handmaid’s Tale final season was being made. The existence of the spinoff gave the Handmaid’s team a lot more freedom with the Emmy-winning drama’s conclusion (the series finale came out on May 27, 2025 — here’s where all the characters left off).

“I am looking forward to it,” Moss told TV Insider on the red carpet at PaleyFest 2025. “I really am.” Knowing this sequel series was in the works, she said, “gave us a lot of liberty” with how The Handmaid’s Tale would end and allowed them space to leave some burning questions unanswered for now.

“We didn’t have to worry about ‘Was this the end, the end, the end,‘ you know what I mean?” Moss explained. “We are able to say, ‘Maybe we’ll come back to that?’ That was really liberating.”

Fagbenle has not publicly commented on a potential Testaments cameo, but he did attend the show’s premiere in Los Angeles on March 31.

Is June Osborne a character in The Testaments book?

Yes, June is mentioned in The Testaments, but she is not the main character. The Testaments novel came out in 2019, and it centers on Agnes, Aunt Lydia, and a “Pearl Girl” named Daisy (played by Lucy Halliday in the TV show). The book mentions that she is alive and in hiding and working for Mayday. June in the TV show was working with Mayday by the end of Handmaid’s Tale as well.

June also plays a bigger role at the end of The Testaments novel, but we’ll refrain from revealing spoilers about the ending here.

The Testaments, Series Premiere (three episodes), Wednesday, April 8, Hulu

The Testaments key art
Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti

Lucy Halliday

Lucy Halliday

Ann Dowd

Ann Dowd

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard

Kira Guloien

Kira Guloien

Amy Seimetz

Amy Seimetz

Brad Alexander

Brad Alexander

Birva Pandya

Zarrin Darnell-Martin

Zarrin Darnell-Martin

Mattea Conforti

Mattea Conforti

Shechinah Mpumlwana

Mabel Li

Mabel Li

Full Cast & Crew

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The Testaments

Chase Infiniti

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O-T Fagbenle




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