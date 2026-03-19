Elisabeth Moss Plays Coy About ‘The Testaments’ Cameo

Elisabeth Moss was among the trio of celebrity guests for Thursday’s (March 19) edition of The View, promoting Imperfect Women alongside costars Kerry Washington and Kate Mara, and she was asked about the upcoming The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff, The Testaments.

Moss, who starred as June Osborne in all six seasons of Hulu’s celebrated adaptation of Margaret Atwood‘s novel and won two Emmys for the role, serves as an executive producer on the sequel series. Like many fans, The View cohost Sunny Hostin was curious whether she’ll reprise her role for the new show, too.

“It stars Chase Infiniti from One Battle After Another and Ann Dowd who plays Aunt Lydia — she’s going to return for this. Will June Osborne be making an appearance?” Hostin asked.

“I couldn’t tell you if I was,” Moss said coyly before going to on tease the show, “It’s been really, really cool, and it meant I didn’t have to say goodbye to the world, which I was very happy about. And obviously, getting to be a part of anything that Chase is a part of is so exciting. It’s such an honor, and it’s cool.”

Moss went on to describe the show as being accessible to even non-Handmaid’s fans. “I think it’s for people who love the show … but also for people who’ve never seen Handmaid’s, no offense taken. It’s just a little bit different, and it’s the next generation that hasn’t experienced any other world.”

While on the show, Moss also reacted to moderator Whoopi Goldberg‘s viral Halloween stunt in which she dressed like a handmaid, admitting she “freaked out” when she saw it and was “honored” that she did it. Plus, Moss conceded that she took home a full handmaid costume from the set of The Handmaid’s Tale and keeps it “in storage.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Washington reminisced about her time growing up in the same Boys and Girls Club as Jennifer Lopez and learning to dance from her, while Mara reflected on having her very first acting gig be a Super Bowl commercial, which was huge because of her family’s deep roots in NFL ownership.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC