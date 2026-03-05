‘CBS Mornings’ Shakeup: Top Producer Exits as Show Plans Big Changes

What To Know Shawna Thomas is stepping down as executive producer of CBS Mornings after five years.

The departure comes amid broader changes at CBS News, including anchor shifts and ongoing use of guest hosts following Tony Dokoupil’s move.

There is speculation that CBS Mornings may shift from hard news toward more entertainment-focused content.

CBS Mornings is getting a shakeup as executive producer Shawna Thomas has announced she will be leaving the long-running morning broadcast after five years amid big changes planned for the show.

As reported by Variety, Thomas revealed her departure in a note to staffers on Thursday (March 5). “For five years, I’ve tried to make this show something you all want to watch. Want to be a part of. Want to learn from,” she wrote. “I’ve had the privilege of helping to make 10 (now 12!) hours of television each week that goes out free to people everywhere.”

She continued, “I’ve taken that responsibility of trying to inform, educate, entertain and make people care about the world around them very seriously and I know the people here do, too.”

Thomas’ exit comes after it was confirmed on Wednesday (March 4) that current CBS Mornings co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson would be staying with the show for the foreseeable future. CBS News President Tom Cibrowski described King and Burleson as “fantastic partners for the show” and said he is “excited to continue to evolve CBS Mornings.”

Cibrowski also described Thomas as “a passionate journalist, especially when it comes to reporting and understanding our country’s very dynamic political arena,” adding, “We will certainly miss her reasoned voice at our morning meeting.”

Variety reports that Jon Tower will take over executive producer duties on CBS Mornings on an interim basis following Thomas’ departure. The outlet also states that the network is eager to keep Thomas involved with CBS News, perhaps as a contributor.

Thomas’ exit comes amid several shakeups at CBS News. In January, former CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil was promoted to anchor of CBS Evening News. His seat has been occupied by a string of guest hosts in recent weeks, including former CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell. Variety sources suggest the rotating guest hosts are likely to continue over the coming weeks.

There is also speculation that the show could shift away from hard-hitting news coverage toward much lighter entertainment-based content. For years, CBS Mornings has avoided the standard morning show favorites, such as cooking segments, social media gossip, and light celebrity interviews. That could be about to change.

Viewers have already noticed changes in recent weeks, with the show’s second hour moving to longer feature segments, more playful celebrity interviews, and interviews with eliminated contestants from Survivor‘s milestone 50th season.

