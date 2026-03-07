‘9-1-1: Nashville’: Hunter McVey Teases ‘New Beginnings’ for Blue in the Rest of Season 1

What To Know In 9-1-1: Nashville Season 1, Blue continues to get to know his dad and his dad’s side of the family.

Hunter McVey previews what’s to come there, in his relationship with Taylor, and more.

Now that the Firefighter Games of the crossover are over, 9-1-1: Nashville is refocusing on all the drama it’s set up in the first part of the season. And for Blue (Hunter McVey), there’s plenty of it.

After all, he’s still getting to know his dad Don (Chris O’Donnell) and brother Ryan (Michael Provost), which his mom Dixie (LeAnn Rimes) isn’t too happy about. He’s in a new relationship with another member of the 113, Taylor (Hailey Kilgore). And he’s still learning all there is to know about being a firefighter.

Below, Hunter McVey previews what’s ahead for Blue.

Blue is getting to know Don and the rest of his father’s family, especially in recent months. How does Blue feel about how that’s going now? Because things seem to be better than they were at the beginning of the season by far.

Hunter McVey: Yeah. I think there’s peaks and troughs with Blue’s emotional rollercoaster over the first season. As you said, the very first few episodes, it was definitely peak heightened emotions and uncertainty and a lot of stress involved. And so I think he just feels grateful that he’s getting a little bit more in with the Harts and feeling like he has a family of his own and feeling like he has a support system through the 113, and it’s changed his life big time. So, I think he just wants to continue to unravel the things he doesn’t know about his family and where he comes from and where his family’s from and continue to get closer.

What is coming up with Blue and Don, Blythe (Jessica Capshaw), and Ryan?

I just mentioned peaks and troughs, and we’re in a little bit of a trough of heightened emotions. And you said things have gotten a little bit better for Blue. I’ll just say we go right back into some peaks of, can Blue hang on or not?

Because then there’s also Dixie to consider, and Blue knows how she feels about everyone. Does Blue feel torn between his parents?

Of course. And it’s a difficult thing to navigate for Blue because his mom is the only person who’s been there for him his entire life and can back him into a corner sometimes and make him feel a little bit bad for choosing himself, for choosing the Harts over her in certain situations. So, I think as time goes on and the season goes on, you’ll see Blue get a little bit more comfortable in his own skin and addressing some of those things with Dixie. That doesn’t always turn out the best for him and leads to even greater chaos and disaster a lot of times, so it’s a tricky relationship.

How’s Blue and Taylor’s relationship going?

I think Blue is incredibly excited on where things are going with Taylor and where I think they can both feel that maybe it’s time to get it out in the open, get it out in the air and address it publicly. I don’t think they both can hide it for much longer. So, I think if they want to continue the relationship, they’re going to have to come to terms with, “Hey, this is a tricky work relationship balance. We need to put the right precautions in place in order to do it correctly.”

Because it’s not just going to their captain. It’s also Blue going to his father about this.

Yes. Interesting dynamic, for sure.

There’s some fun moments between Dixie and Blythe in the crossover while they’re watching from the stands. Does Blue think those two could ever set their differences aside and be friends? Because it would make his life so much easier.

Oh, it sure would. I do think Blue does think it’s possible. Whether that’s realistic or not is another story, just with how much history and how much tension they’ve had over the decades together and what stands between them. But Blue’s definitely optimistic, he’s hopeful, and he knows that that would cause him a lot less pain and heartache through the coming years. So, I hope for Blue’s case, he’s right.

What’s coming up for Blue at work as he continues to find his footing as a firefighter?

I think continued mistakes, continued learning experiences, and continued silliness and utilization of some skills that people may not think Blue possesses, but he tends to whip some skills out of the blue pretty regularly. And I think it does a lot of good for him and his help of the 113, but he’s definitely still got a lot of learning to do, even though he’s out of the probie stage.

We know how Blythe’s father felt about Blue’s existence in general. Do you have any scenes coming up with Tim Matheson?

I don’t have any scenes personally coming up with Tim Matheson, but I will tell you, he was incredible to work with and just such a genuine guy. I loved having him on set the days that we were working together. So, I wish we did, not from the sake of — I’m sure he wouldn’t have many good things to say about Blue, but from the sake of his character and him as a personality, he was phenomenal to work with.

What else is coming up for Blue?

I think some new beginnings for Blue that kind of stemmed from standing up for himself a little bit. There’s a lot that happens in terms of his relationship with Dixie over the rest of Season 1. And so there’s a lot of changes that come with him standing up for himself.

What can you tease by how the season leaves Blue?

I think it leaves Blue feeling proud, as well as scared, as well as surprised.

