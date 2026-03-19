‘The Price Is Right’: Social Worker Loses After Drew Carey’s Lunch Date Proposal

Would you turn down a lunch date with Drew Carey? The Price Is Right host made a jokey lunch proposal on the game show on Wednesday, but the contestant did not take home the second prize they were offered.

Tanesha Hicks, a social worker from Eastvale, California, won the sixth item up for bid on March 18. She bid $1,003 on a top-load washer with 14 cycles and a gas dryer with 14 selections, as well as a laundry basket. The items cost $1,793. With the next highest bid being over that, Hicks won the items and got to play for more.

She got to play Vend-o-Price for a living room set, complete with a Modular sofa with two electric footrests, coffee, an end and arm table, a 77-inch 4K smart television, a streaming device, and a Fontana Candle Co. $1,200 gift card, worth $6,793.

The contestant is shown three grocery items on three different shelves. They are told that the top item is the least expensive and the bottom item is the most expensive. However, there is a slide of the shelves that reveals multiples of that item. The game show contestant must then determine which of the items is the most expensive. If they guessed correctly, they win the prize.

“Now, just for the moment, let’s pretend you’re going to quit your social work job, and work for The Price Is Right, ok?” host Drew Carey told Hicks.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I’m kind of a big deal around here when Wayne Brady is not around. Wayne’s not here today, so it’s just me, and I’m going to take you out to lunch because I’m such a big shot.”

Brady is the host of Let’s Make a Deal, which also airs on CBS. The comedians are friends and used to be on Whose Line Is It Anyway? together.

However, Carey joked that since they were in Glendale, all they had was the vending machine in front of them, which featured eight bottles of Squirt soda, six protein bars, and four bags of cheddar caramel popcorn, which were revealed after Hicks put her coin in.

Hicks chose the six protein bars as the most expensive item. Each bottle of soda was $1.99, making the total $15.92.

“I’m a little worried about the popcorn because it looks a little fancy,” Carey said. One bag was $5.49, which meant all four were $21.96.

Each of the protein bars was $2.99. This made the six of them $17.94 in total. This meant that Hicks didn’t win the living room package, but got to go on a lunch date with Drew Carey.

Hicks did have more luck, however, during the Showcase Showdown. She spun a .70 on the wheel, which was the highest amount without going over $1.

She bid $31,250 on a 2025 Hyundai Venue SEL, a trip to Kansas City, and a meat locker and meat grinder. The actual retail price was $31,552, making her difference $302. Since her opponent, Johnny, was $10,000 under, Hicks won.

The contestant took home a total of $33,345 in prizes, making her the biggest winner of the episode.