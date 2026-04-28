‘The Price Is Right’ Fans React to Shocking Prices as Contestant Has Amazing Cliffhangers Win

On the edge of our seats! A The Price Is Right contestant had an amazing, and almost perfect, Cliffhangers win. But fans were more shocked on the price of the items

Sarah Price won the third item up for bid on April 23. She bid $1,301 on a 55-inch 4k smart TV with voice controls. Since it was the highest bid and the price was $2,200, Price got to come to the stage to win more prizes.

She played Cliffhangers for a 360-degree hot tub with six seats with 100 customizable jets. The hot tub was worth $11,241.

For Cliffhangers, the contestant has to try to guess the price of the item as closely as possible, so the yodeling guy doesn’t fall off the side of the mountain. However many dollars they are away from the price, that’s how many spots up the mountain he moves. The yodeling guy must remain on the mountain, even if he is on the edge in order for the game show contestant to win the prize.

Price had $25 to work with between all three prizes. The first item was stainless steel Cuisinart measuring cups. Price said they were $21. She was wrong, so the man went up the mountain. However, they were only $19, so he moved only two spots up.

The next item was a car sponge. Price guessed that it was $24. She was wrong, and the yodeling guy moved up six spots. This made the sponge $30.

For the final item, a knife sharpening stone, the contestant guessed $41. She was wrong, since it was $50. The yodeling guy moved up nine spaces, but since it was her last item, and he was still on the mountain, Price won the hot tub.

She screamed and did a dance in front of her prize. Fans, however, were more focused on how much the items were.

When the video was posted to YouTube, one person said, “OMG. Things are expensive.”

“$30 for a sponge?” one fan asked.

“That was well-played!” said another.

Price spun a 95 on the wheel. She won since one opponent was over and one was under.

She faced off against Angus. Price bid $37,419 on the second Showcase, which featured a KIA Soul, a trip to Switzerland, and a TPIR game package.

The actual price was $$35,770, which meant that she was over. Angus won the Showcase.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+