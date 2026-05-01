‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Car After Not Listening To Husband

Don’t listen to him! A The Price Is Right contestant wound up winning a car when she went against the advice of her husband in the audience.

Sanchi Ranyall won the second item up for bid on April 9. She bid $1,400 on three pairs of AirPod Max headphones and an AirPod case. Altogether, this cost $1,673, so Ranyall won the headphones and got to play a game for another prize.

The Price Is Right contestant played Five Price Tags for a 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1LT. The way this game works is that there are five price tags on a board. One of them is the price of the car; the others are not.

In order to win picks to have the best chance to win, the contestant has to guess whether the price shown in front of the four items are true or false. The first item was a Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper, which was priced at $28. Ranyall guessed True and was correct, earning a tag.

The second item was a cotton candy maker for $80. The game show contestant said False and was correct, as it was $50. Ranyall then earned her second tag.

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A mortar and pestle were priced at $38. She guessed that it was true. Since she was right, Ranyall earned another tag.

The fourth and final item was a cherry blossom bonsai tree, priced at $99. Ranyall guessed that it was false, but was incorrect. It was $99, so she did not earn a fourth tag.

It then came time for Ranyall to choose her price tags. She picked $26,995 first. That was wrong.

“Whoa!” host Drew Carey said when a big red “NO!” appeared behind the price.

For the second option, the contestant looked out into the audience. Her husband was in the back making hand signals that were a two and a five, wanting her to pick the $25,745.

She looked at him, but wound up going with $24,690. Luckily, she went with her gut because the price she picked was right, meaning she won the car.

Ranyall jumped and then hugged Carey before running over to her new vehicle. Despite not taking his advice, her husband still cheered in the stands.

She advanced to the Showcase when she spun .95 on the wheel. Her Showcase included a trip to Jackson Hole, a trip to San Diego, and a trip to South Africa. Ranyall bid $23,250.

The actual retail price was $25,809, which was a difference of $2,559. Although that seemed like a sure thing, her opponent, Craig, only had the difference of $1,950, so he won.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+