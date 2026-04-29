‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Groans in Agony After $10,000 Loss

So close! A The Price Is Right contestant groaned loudly after losing $10,000 on the game show.

Michael Johnson, from Charlotte, North Carolina, won the fifth item up for bid on April 24. He bid $1,101 on a 24-inch desktop computer with 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. He had the highest bid. Since the computer was $1,849, Johnson won.

The game show contestant played Secret X for the chance to win $10,000. The way the game worked was like tic-tac-toe. An “X” was hidden in the grid in the three middle grids. The Price Is Right contestant got one “X” for free and could place it anywhere on the board. They then had to try to win two more “X’s” by correctly guessing the prices of two items. They could then place their “X” anywhere on the board. If the spaces they picked lined up with the “X” in the middle, like a game of tic-tac-toe, they won.

Johnson started out by putting his “X” in the top left corner. The first item was a portable cash box with a key lock. He had to figure out whether the cash box was $29 or $63. Johnson guessed $29, but was wrong.

Even model Amber Lancaster said, “Ohhh!” with a shocked look on her face. The audience groaned, and Johnson bent in half, shaking his head.

The second item was a pancake pan. It was listed at $38 or $74. Johnson chose $38, and was right, earning another “X.”

He placed that one in the bottom right corner. That means the “X” had to be in the middle spot of the middle column, in order to get a tic-tac-toe.

The “X” was in the top middle section, so he did not win. Johnson did a near 180-degree flip and groaned out in agony at his loss.

“Ohhhh, my God! No! Michael almost had it! That’s why you have to be good to get both X’s and have a 2 in 3 chance of winning,” one YouTube user said.

Johnson did not advance to the Showcase as he spun 1.55 on the wheel.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+