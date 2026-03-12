‘When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow Shares Pregnancy Update & Sweet Video With Husband

What To Know Erin Krakow has shared several glimpses of her baby bump ahead of her upcoming due date.

Krakow revealed that she recently was unable to fly to Canada for When Calls the Heart press because of her pregnancy.

The actress and husband Ben Rosenbaum shared a post of themselves at an upcoming charity event.

With her due date fast approaching, Erin Krakow is sharing more of her baby bump via social media.

In November 2025, Krakow announced via Instagram that she and her husband, Ben Rosenbaum, are expecting their first child. “So much to be grateful for!!! 🥰,” she wrote alongside photo booth snaps of the couple holding ultrasound pics.

Earlier this week, Krakow revealed that her pregnancy prevented her from participating in press for When Calls the Heart with her costars. “When you’re too 🤰🏻 to ✈️ up to your 🇨🇦 castmates, @hallmarkchannel makes a little 🪄!,” she captioned a Tuesday, March 10, Instagram snap of herself sitting in front of a makeshift press setup, complete with a green screen background.

“You are glowing! 😍 Can’t wait to see what magic you and the cast are working on! 💫,” one person commented.” Another added, “Aw, so happy for you. May all be [well] as your little one arrives soon..❤️.”

Someone else gushed, “You look healthy and glowy and happy – cutest mama to be!” A different person joked, “Is that baby’s first green screen? 😜.”

While Krakow was unable to be with her castmates in Canada, she and Rosenbaum are keeping themselves busy before the baby’s arrival by raising awareness for an upcoming charity event.

“Erin is coming out from behind the scenes and joining me this year to raise money for Walk MS, the National MS Society event that we do each year together,” Rosenbaum said in a Wednesday, March 11, Instagram video of himself and Krakow walking around their neighborhood. “We’ve been doing it for over a decade now. And with your help, in the past few years since you’ve been joining us on this journey, you have helped us raise so much money for such a good cause.”

Krakow added, “It’s a cause that’s near and dear to our hearts, and it’s been really meaningful to see all the ways you’ve come out to support it over the years. And the walk is in two weeks, so we don’t have a lot of time, but we have some really exciting prizes this year.”

Both Rosenbaum and Krakow encouraged fans to donate using the links in their Instagram bios. In the post’s caption, Rosenbaum shared their raffle prizes will include “unique WCTH merch,” adding, “$20=1 raffle entry NO LIMIT ON THE NUMBER OF ENTRIES, so the more you donate, the better your odds! We can’t tell you how much we appreciate you and your support! THANK YOU!!!”

Fans thanked the couple for supporting the cause in the post’s comments, as well as complimented Krakow’s pregnancy glow. “We see that belly, Erin!! Sooooo adorable! ❤️,” one fan stated. Another added, “Walking that baby out? 😜 Always love helping you support this cause 🫶🏻.”

Earlier this month, Krakow shared another baby bump pic while celebrating Rosenbaum’s birthday via Instagram. “Happy Birthday handsome husband!” she captioned a picturesque snap of the pair posing in front of a sunset on March 3. “The gush is in your cards & in my heart. @ben_rosenbaum, I have a feeling this will be our most wonderful year to date. RRR. 😍.”

The couple met on the set of WCTH and went public with their romance in early 2024. Krakow and Rosenbaum announced that they had tied the knot via Instagram in June 2025.

