What To Know A retired FBI agent thinks the January arrest of two California teens in Arizona could be connected to Nancy Guthrie’s case.

She revealed why she thinks a new billboard in California about Nancy’s disappearance supports her theory.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer is convinced that a recent arrest of two teenagers in Arizona could be connected to the case of Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance. Jennifer first floated the idea on March 10, but has since shared an update with what she believes is new evidence to support her theory.

On January 31, just hours before Nancy, the mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, was last seen outside her home in Arizona, two teenage boys from California were arrested after dressing as delivery drivers and allegedly duct-taping and assaulting two adults at their home in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to Fox 10. Police believe the boys were extorted to rob the homeowners because they allegedly possessed $66 million worth of cryptocurrency.

The teenagers “got the information from someone known as ‘Red’ and someone known as ‘8,’ and all communications with those people were through the Signal application,” police said.

Jennifer’s theory is that this scheme could “somehow be related” to what happened to Nancy, as Scottsdale, Arizona, is “not far north” from where Nancy lives in Tucson. On March 15, she took to X to share an update on her theory, pointing to a billboard in Woodland Hills, California, that reported on Nancy’s disappearance.

“What? Glad the FBI is paying for billboards, but why in California?” Jennifer wondered, pointing out that the teenagers who were arrested for the alleged cryptocurrency robbery traveled to Arizona from California.

“Those boys were bumblers, but these cases have similarities and I have no doubt the FBI is making sure that Red and 8 have no connection to Nancy or funding other kidnapping attempts,” Jennifer shared. “Now seeing this billboard in California, albeit 4 hours away from the teens, it begs the question, why California? I assure you that while everyone is camped out at Nancy’s, the real case investigation is occurring elsewhere.”

At the beginning of the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance, multiple news outlets received ransom notes, with at least one demanding payment in cryptocurrency. However, authorities have never confirmed whether any of these ransom notes were authentic.