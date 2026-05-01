Polyamorous ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Greg Shahade Reveals if He Is Seeking Another Partner

Instead of searching for love, Jeopardy! champion Greg Shahade was searching for those Daily Doubles when he took down super champ Jamie Ding. With the three-game champion being openly polyamorous, is he seeking another partner? Here’s what he said.

The second most-searched term after “Greg Shahade Jeopardy!” was “Greg Shahade wife.” Shahade, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is already in relationships with two women and seemingly isn’t actively looking for anyone else, at the moment.

“I’m never going to be monogamous, but I’m not, like, really super actively seeking things right now,” the chess master told Philadelphia Magazine. “But that doesn’t mean I’m not open to things. Does that make sense?”

“I wouldn’t say [I’m] ‘available,’” Shahade continued. “I don’t go around just talking about how I’m ‘available,’ but I’m always happy to meet new, cool people that I find interesting and connect with well. I don’t like the idea of somebody not being ‘available’ because of another person, and the people I’m close to are the same. But I know that society is very monogamous, and that usually once you’re in a relationship, you just shut down all kinds of relationships with other people, and for me, that’s just not how I do things.”

Since appearing on the game show, the champion told the publication that he has been receiving messages of the “intimate nature.” “Just like a little weird, slightly odd stuff. People don’t know me, it’s just sending like a weird proposition in my inbox or something. I don’t wanna go into too much detail,” he said.

Shahade would go as far as to describe the messages as “slight stalking.” He is not private about being polyamorous, as his Instagram bio reads, “Chess, Jeopardy, CrossFit, Poly, Donut Expert.” He has also posted his girlfriends together in multiple posts.

“Polyamory to people is very divisive. Like, it makes people crazy to even hear the word,” he told Philadelphia Magazine.

“A lot of the articles on polyamory make it sound like really crazy, and like exotic and like, whoa, like what is this weird thing that’s happening? But for me it’s just kind of, like, not that strange. It’s pretty normal. I wouldn’t say it’s boring exactly, but it’s not like crazy things are happening. I feel like I live a pretty normal romantic life. One of the most important things for me is to kind of help make polyamory more mainstream.”

He explained that the term for him means “freedom,” and he wants anyone he’s with to have freedom as well. “It’s nice when there are no limits to what kind of connection you can have with a new person you meet, and it makes life easier when there are just no rules. But the thing that makes it a lot easier for me is that I don’t feel jealousy in the way that most people do,” he shared.

So, sorry Shahade lovers, you’ll just have to drool over him on Hulu and Peacock, where his Jeopardy! episodes stream. Shahade won three games and took home a total of $77,602, including the second-place prize for his fourth game.