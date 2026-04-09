Jean Smart Returns for ‘Hacks’ Final Season, Elizabeth Banks Is a ‘Miniature Wife,’ Dan Levy’s ‘Big Mistakes,’ ‘Hunting Party’ Pays the Piper

HBO Max

Hacks

Season Premiere 9/8c

Never doubt that Deborah Vance will get the last laugh. That’s the lesson from the fifth and final season of the Emmy-winning showbiz comedy, which has won Jean Smart an Emmy for each of its previous years as Deborah, the unsinkable stand-up comedy legend. Once again, she’s an underdog battling a cruel system — and a vindictive studio boss (Tony Goldwyn) who abruptly canceled her late-night TV show and silenced her with a punitive non-compete clause. For Deborah, being deprived of a spotlight and a platform is like being starved of oxygen. But as her Gen Z collaborator Ava (Hannah Einbinder) reminds her, “You do your best work when you’re backed up against the wall.” Smeared in the press, Deborah decides it’s time to change the narrative. “I need a legacy-defining win!” she declares. And away we go. (Read the full review.)

Peacock

The Miniature Wife

Series Premiere

From the land of the high concept comes a 10-part sci-fi dramedy that puts a fractured marriage to the ultimate test. Elizabeth Banks is Lindy, a one-hit-wonder writer and professor whose husband, Les (Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen), a narcissistic scientist, has neglected their relationship while perfecting a miniaturizing device that he sees as “my last chance at greatness.” During a marital spat, Lindy is accidentally sprayed by his invention and shrunk to 6 inches, a metaphor for the imbalance in their union. “Oh God, I’ve created a tiny monster,” Les moans. But who’s the real monster here?

Spencer Pazer / Netflix

Big Mistakes

Series Premiere

Dan Levy moves from one dysfunctional family (the Roses of Schitt’s Creek) to another in a manic dark farce he co-created with I Love L.A.‘s Rachel Sennott. Levy plays Nicky, a mostly out and supposedly “non-practicing” gay pastor who gets embroiled in dangerous underworld hijinks with his hapless sister Morgan (Taylor Ortega) when a stolen necklace gets buried with their grandmother and the siblings are blackmailed over eight frantic episodes into a slapstick spiral of crime. Laurie Metcalf is, as usual, a scream as their hypercritical mother.

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Hunting Party

10/9c

One of the pleasures of this weekly chase thriller is discovering which familiar TV face is the new target of the task force assigned to recapture psychotic killers who escaped the secret government prison of The Pit. This week, it’s Piper Perabo from Covert Affairs, the spy drama from a decade ago, and more recently, Yellowstone, tackling the role of Colette Akins, a woman guided by a voice from beyond the grave, belonging to her dead father, a mortician. She returns to her hometown community to replenish the morgue with new bodies, while FBI profiler Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team try to find a connection between her victims.

Warrick Page / HBO Max

The Pitt

9/8c

We know these Pittsburgh-based doctors can’t work an entire 24-hour shift, but it’s still going to be difficult to leave their overwhelmed workplace when the Emmy-winning medical drama signs off after next week’s Season 2 finale. Series star Noah Wyle, who plays the stressed-out ER leader Dr. Robby, wrote the penultimate episode, which once again finds Robby questioning his future while charge nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa) looks on with concern. Another doctor gets a win just when they need it most, while the rest of the day staff is getting punchy as they digitize the charts from the hours spent earlier in the day without computer support. Time flies when you’re saving lives.

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