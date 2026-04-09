‘The Hunting Party’ Sneak Peek: Watch Piper Perabo’s Chilling Turn as Serial Killer (VIDEO)

What To Know Piper Perabo guest stars as Colette Akins, a serial killer with auditory psychosis, in the April 9 episode of NBC’s The Hunting Party.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of a tense scene between Colette and her sister … and the murderous turn it takes.

One of the best parts about The Hunting Party is that it allows its guest cast playing serial killers to sometimes do something viewers have never seen them do before: play out some quite chilling scenes. Such is true of Piper Perabo in the Thursday, April 9, episode of NBC’s drama, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of her murderous side.

Perabo’s character is Colette Akins, who grew up working for her father’s family business, in a mortuary. As a result, she was exposed to chemicals that led to her developing auditory psychosis. That then led to her becoming a serial killer. Now that she’s escaped from The Pit in that explosion that kicked off the series, “she’s craving the comfort of a particular voice… and will do whatever it takes to find it,” her description teases.

Our clip above shows Colette working in the mortuary and prepping her father’s body when her sister, Liza (Becca Kotte), joins her — and it also reveals the voice that Colette hears.

Liza critiques Colette’s technique, but Colette reminds her, “Dad always said be generous with [blush]. You want them to look alive.” Liza doesn’t stop there, also pointing out it will be a closed casket. “But we’ll know,” Colette argues, whispering to their father that relooks “very handsome.” As tensions escalate between the sisters, with Colette not liking how Liza’s talking to her or about their father, Colette begins to hear their father’s voice and reacts, listening to it.

Liza mocks her, “Are you going to start crying? Did I hurt your feelings?” Then, their father’s voice encourages Colette to stand up for herself. Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

“I think one of the things about our show that’s really fun is because we play our killer sort of card up, who the bad guy is from the start, it gives the killer a little more screen time and allows the opportunity for these actors who maybe haven’t been given this sort of space to play in to come really dive in and go deep with something that’s against type, which we love seeing,” executive producer JJ Bailey told us.

What do you think of this first look at Piper Perabo as a serial killer? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the season? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Hunting Party, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC