Eric Dane’s Daughters & Rebecca Gayheart Make First Public Appearance Since His Death

What To Know Eric Dane’s wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie and Georgia, made their first public appearance since his death.

The family attended the premiere of the new movie The Drama, which stars Dane’s Euphoria costar Zendaya.

The actor died at the age of 53 in February due to complications from ALS.

It’s been nearly one month since Eric Dane‘s death, and his family is making their return to the public eye.

Dane’s wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two children, Billie and Georgia, stepped out on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama on Tuesday, March 17. Gayheart donned a black, white, and red-striped dress for the event, while Billie and Georgia looked all grown up in a white two-piece and a pink minidress, respectively.

Dane’s family shares a sweet connection to the film. The actor notably starred alongside The Drama star Zendaya on HBO’s Euphoria. (Dane is set to appear posthumously on the show’s upcoming third season, which premieres on April 12).

“Ngl i was kind of icked because my dad died when i was young and i wouldn’t not wanna be somewhere this publicly so soon after but then i remembered zendaya and eric dane were in euphoria together. i wonder if she invited them?” one person wrote via X. Another person posted, “Aw, i wonder if zendaya invited them like jacob did for wuthering heights?🥹.”

Someone else gushed, “Those girls had no choice but to be gorgeous 🥹🥹.”

One month before Dane’s death, Billie and Georgia joined Jacob Elordi at the Hollywood premiere of his film Wuthering Heights. (Dane portrays Cal Jacobs, the father of Elordi’s Nate Jacobs, on Euphoria.)

Dane and Gayheart, who wed in 2004, welcomed Billie in 2010, followed by Georgia in 2011. The pair separated in 2017 and Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, though she later dismissed the filing in March 2025. The following month, Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said in an April 2025 statement to People. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Though Dane and Gayheart were still separated at the time of his death last month, Gayheart was referred to as his “devoted wife” in a February 19 statement to People about his passing.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always,” the statement read. “Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane and his girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, reportedly dated on and off for several years before making their red carpet debut at the premiere of Dane’s series Countdown in June 2025.

The Drama, In Theaters, Friday, April 3

Euphoria, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max