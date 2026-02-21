What To Know Following Eric Dane’s death from ALS, a GoFundMe was launched to support his two daughters, raising over $142,000 so far.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and his wife Ashley made the largest donation to the campaign.

Dane, who played Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, left heartfelt advice and final words for his daughters in the Netflix special Famous Last Words.

Eric Dane‘s friends organized a GoFundMe campaign to support the actor’s two daughters after his death — and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson donated a jaw-dropping amount.

On Friday, February 21, the GoFundMe page was launched following Dane’s death at 53 on February 19 after a battle with ALS.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS, leaving behind his devoted wife, Rebecca [Gayheart], and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the campaign’s description began.

Although Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, she withdrew the filing in March 2025 — shortly before Dane announced his ALS diagnosis that April. They married in 2004 and share Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

The message continued, “Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness. Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs.”

As of writing, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $142,000 of its $250,000 goal for the Grey’s Anatomy star’s kids. The top contributor so far was Levinson — Euphoria creator, writer, director, and executive producer — and his wife, Ashley. The couple donated a staggering $27,000.

In Euphoria, Dane played Cal Jacobs in Seasons 1 and 2. He also filmed scenes for Season 3 of the HBO drama series before his death.



Dane sent a direct message to his daughters in a Netflix special, Famous Last Words, which was released following his death.

“Live right now in the present,” he told Billie and Georgia. “The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it, cherish every moment.”

After sharing three other main pieces of life advice, Dane declared, “Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words.”

Euphoria, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max; Famous Last Words, streaming on Netflix