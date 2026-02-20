What To Know Following the death of actor Eric Dane, fans may be wondering if he’ll appear as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria Season 3.

We break down all of the details surrounding his posthumous return to the HBO drama.

Euphoria‘s long-awaited third season is on the way, and with a premiere date in sight and a five-year time jump featured in the story, there’s bound to be some surprises as fans dive into the latest chapter.

Following the death of star Eric Dane, some viewers may also wonder if his character Cal Jacobs will play a role in the show, especially now that his onscreen son Nate (Jacob Elordi) is five years older and leading an adult life outside of the family home, and considering where Cal’s Season 2 story ended. Despite Dane’s loss to ALS in February 2026, the actor will still appear posthumously in Euphoria.

As previously reported, returning cast members for Season 3 include Dane, Elordi, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner.

How Euphoria will handle Cal’s storyline remains to be seen, as viewers previously uncovered more of his history in Season 2 of the HBO hit from creator Sam Levinson. A flashback sequence followed young Cal in one of Season 2’s episodes, revealing a secret relationship he’d had with his best friend before he ultimately decided to stay with his future wife when she revealed her pregnancy.

Whether or not the show will incorporate Dane’s ALS diagnosis into the show or Cal’s storyline hasn’t been clarified. The last time viewers saw Cal, he was being arrested after Nate had tipped off the police, exposing his sexually explicit archives, among which included footage with an underage Jules (Schafer).

Stay tuned to find out how Euphoria handles Cal’s story when Season 3 arrives, and keep an eye out for any additional information about Dane’s posthumous performance in the weeks ahead.

Euphoria, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max