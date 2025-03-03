Paradise‘s first season is quickly approaching its end, but fans can rest assured knowing the drama from This Is Us duo Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman will be back for Season 2 on Hulu.

But what’s on the table for the future? While Brown couldn’t reveal particulars about his character Xavier Collins’ story, he did lay out what Fogelman has in mind for what he hopes is a three-season run. “In terms of big twists coming in, I can tell you this, [Dan] has conceived, as a show, three seasons,” Brown tells TV Insider.

“He’s like, ‘I’ve got three seasons in my head,’ and one thing I’ve learned is when Dan says, ‘I’ve got three seasons,’ he means, ‘I’ve got three seasons,'” Brown clarifies. As fans of their previous series This Is Us will recall, Fogelman had a six-season vision for the family drama, which received two multi-season pick-ups through its six-season run at NBC.

“He said on This Is Us, ‘I’ve got six seasons in my head.’ We did six seasons, and it went that way. And I think for him, and the way that he pitched it to me, it’s sort of like an exploration of similar events from different standpoints,” Brown adds.

But as fans have seen with this political thriller, not everything is as it appears in Paradise, which follows Brown’s Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent who finds himself swept up in the investigation surrounding President Cal Bradford’s (James Marsden) murder. But the big twist revealed in the premiere [Spoiler Alert!] is that this isn’t your run-of-the-mill predicament as Xavier, Cal, and a select number of individuals dwell in an underground settlement known as “paradise,” following a catastrophic disaster.

In Fogelman’s three-season plan, according to Brown, “We know what the billionaires and the people of power did. They built a city, right? Then we found out in [Episode 4] that there’s still breathable air. You see in [Episode 7] that the nukes did not go off, that there’s still life as we know it but maybe very different because the natural disaster still transpired,” Brown says, painting a picture. “So I think in Season 2, the idea is to explore what happened to the rest of the world, what does that look like?”

Only time will tell how that version of events will look as the last time we saw Xavier, he was learning from Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) that the suspect in Cal’s murder didn’t have DNA registered in the bunker’s database, and she revealed his wife, who didn’t make it to the bunker, was seemingly alive. Could Xavier crack the case and go looking for his wife?

Fans will have to tune in and find out. As for what Season 3 would hold in store (if it is ordered), Brown teases that it could explore “what happens if and when these two worlds meet. That, I think, is what Paradise will be.” Consider us dialed in!

Paradise, Season 1, Tuesdays, Hulu