What To Know Paradise may have killed off Julianne Nicholson’s Sinatra at the end of Season 2, but is she gone for good?

Writer John Hoberg hints at how fans may continue to see the character on their screens.

Paradise Season 2 may have killed off Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), as she handed off a key mission to Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) in her final moments, but does that mean we’ve seen the last of her?

As fans of Dan Fogelman‘s other TV show This Is Us might know already, death doesn’t mean goodbye forever onscreen. “You’ll see her again in flashbacks for sure,” writer John Hoberg promised when we caught up with him following Season 2’s shocking finale. The series has already been renewed for Season 3 and as previously hinted, it’s going to complete the three-season arc Fogelman envisioned when putting the story together.

“What we really want to do, because we’ve known this as a three-season arc, is we’ve had a lot of time to think about how to end this and for it to be a really satisfying ending,” Hoberg continued. “I think you’ll be satisfied. The people you want to see, you’ll get a glimpse of again.”

These words shouldn’t shock fans as Cal (James Marsden), who was the victim in Season 1’s presidential murder mystery, remained a recurring figure in Season 2.

And as Hoberg points out about Nicholson, “She’s such an incredible actor.” Her talent onscreen was so strong that Hoberg admitted, “It was hard to make the decision that she had to die and there were versions we were trying so hard to make it work where she came running out at the end, and it just felt fake somehow.”

So, while the show may have had to sacrifice Sinatra, thankfully, they won’t be sacrificing Nicholson who is certainly slated to return in her captivating role. Let us know what you think about Nicholson’s planned return as Sinatra in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more details on the show’s upcoming chapter in the months ahead.

Paradise, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Hulu