Will Teri Find Out About Xavier & Dr. Torabi in ‘Paradise’ Season 3?

Meaghan Darwish
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Sarah Shahi, Sterling K. Brown, and Enuka Okuma in 'Paradise' Season 2 finale
Spoiler Alert
Disney / Ser Baffo

What To Know

  • Paradise‘s Season 2 finale saw Xavier’s worlds collide as his wife, Teri, and Dr. Torabi met, but will Teri learn about his romantic past with the therapist?
  • Enuka Okuma weighs in on filming the comical scene and whether or not there’s more on the horizon.

Paradise‘s Season 2 finale may have revolved around the drama and stress of the titular bunker’s meltdown and the unraveling of Sinatra’s (Julianne Nicholson) secret project known as Alex, but it had its comical moments as well, particularly between Xavier (Sterling K. Brown), his wife Teri (Enuka Okuma), and his former fling and therapist, Dr. Torabi (Sarah Shahi). Fair warning: There are spoilers for the Paradise Season 2 finale ahead!

As viewers will recall in the episode, Xavier narrowly escaped the collapsing bunker after Sinatra stayed behind to lock the doors, preventing a larger catastrophe above ground. When Xavier finally located his family, he was reunited with Teri and their children, allowing for time to decompress after the stress.

But Xavier’s cool didn’t last too long when he noticed Teri walking up to him and Dr. Torabi as they had a chat above ground, which wouldn’t be a bad thing except for the fact that Xavier had a fling with the therapist in Season 1, before he knew his wife had survived the catastrophic weather event above ground.

Sarah Shahi in 'Paradise' Season 2 finale

Disney / Ser Baffo

When Teri joined the conversation, Xavier introduced her as his wife to Dr. Torabi, whom he labeled “my therapist.” While it doesn’t appear that Teri learned anything about Xavier and Dr. Torabi’s history, that doesn’t mean the show won’t possibly revisit things in the future. At least, Okuma is hopeful she and Shahi will get to share some scenes in Season 3.

“I loved the moment at the fireplace when Doctor Torabi says hi to Xavier,” Okuma shares. “It was such a perfect, perfect little comical moment that I just really enjoyed. Sarah and I had so much fun.”

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According to Okuma, it was so much fun that she teases, “the blooper reel would have revealed a lot of that, but we had so much fun because, you know, he thought [Teri] was dead, but Teri has no idea [Xavier and Doctor Torabi had a fling]. And what I enjoyed was just that woman’s sense of something’s going on, and she walks right over to meet this beautiful woman that her husband is talking to.”

Here’s to hoping there’s more interactions and a possible revelation on the horizon regarding the romantic overlaps. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on Paradise as we look ahead to Season 3.

Paradise, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Hulu

Paradise (2025) key art
Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown

James Marsden

James Marsden

Julianne Nicholson

Julianne Nicholson

Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Krys Marshall

Krys Marshall

Charlie Evans

Charlie Evans

Rafael Cabrera

Rafael Cabrera

Richard Robichaux

Richard Robichaux

Darin Toonder

Darin Toonder

Eddie Diaz

Jon Beavers

Jon Beavers

Laith Wallschleger

Laith Wallschleger

Cassidy Freeman

Cassidy Freeman

Scott Lawrence

Scott Lawrence

Michelle Meredith

Michelle Meredith

Michael Hogan

Angela Lin

Jonathan Tanigaki

Jonathan Tanigaki

Kate Godfrey

Kate Godfrey

Miguel Najera

Patrick Cavanaugh

Ian Merrigan

Aliyah Mastin

Aliyah Mastin

Percy Daggs

Percy Daggs

Tuc Watkins

Tuc Watkins

Gerald McRaney

Gerald McRaney

Danielle Hoetmer

Christopher Sanders

David Aaron Baker

Karina Noelle Castillo

Joe Holt

Chet Grissom

Liz Benoit

Alexandra Fatovich

Mike Ostroski

Matt Kaminsky

Walter Belenky

Alvin Cowan

Betsy Zajko

Annie Karstens

Paul Syre

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Michael Petrone

Katharine Lee McEwan

Christine Heneise

Reasha Honaker

Brigid Marshall

Esther Pidal

Ali Hanson

Beau McConnell

Andrew Miller

Maria Arroyo

Kayla Njeri

Arlo Sarinas

John Beavers

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Paradise (2025)

Enuka Okuma

Sarah Shahi

Sterling K. Brown




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