What To Know Paradise‘s Season 2 finale saw Xavier’s worlds collide as his wife, Teri, and Dr. Torabi met, but will Teri learn about his romantic past with the therapist?

Enuka Okuma weighs in on filming the comical scene and whether or not there’s more on the horizon.

Paradise‘s Season 2 finale may have revolved around the drama and stress of the titular bunker’s meltdown and the unraveling of Sinatra’s (Julianne Nicholson) secret project known as Alex, but it had its comical moments as well, particularly between Xavier (Sterling K. Brown), his wife Teri (Enuka Okuma), and his former fling and therapist, Dr. Torabi (Sarah Shahi). Fair warning: There are spoilers for the Paradise Season 2 finale ahead!

As viewers will recall in the episode, Xavier narrowly escaped the collapsing bunker after Sinatra stayed behind to lock the doors, preventing a larger catastrophe above ground. When Xavier finally located his family, he was reunited with Teri and their children, allowing for time to decompress after the stress.

But Xavier’s cool didn’t last too long when he noticed Teri walking up to him and Dr. Torabi as they had a chat above ground, which wouldn’t be a bad thing except for the fact that Xavier had a fling with the therapist in Season 1, before he knew his wife had survived the catastrophic weather event above ground.

When Teri joined the conversation, Xavier introduced her as his wife to Dr. Torabi, whom he labeled “my therapist.” While it doesn’t appear that Teri learned anything about Xavier and Dr. Torabi’s history, that doesn’t mean the show won’t possibly revisit things in the future. At least, Okuma is hopeful she and Shahi will get to share some scenes in Season 3.

“I loved the moment at the fireplace when Doctor Torabi says hi to Xavier,” Okuma shares. “It was such a perfect, perfect little comical moment that I just really enjoyed. Sarah and I had so much fun.”

According to Okuma, it was so much fun that she teases, “the blooper reel would have revealed a lot of that, but we had so much fun because, you know, he thought [Teri] was dead, but Teri has no idea [Xavier and Doctor Torabi had a fling]. And what I enjoyed was just that woman’s sense of something’s going on, and she walks right over to meet this beautiful woman that her husband is talking to.”

Here’s to hoping there’s more interactions and a possible revelation on the horizon regarding the romantic overlaps. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on Paradise as we look ahead to Season 3.

Paradise, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Hulu