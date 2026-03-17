Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld & Kayleigh McEnany Say Republicans’ Midterm Hopes Are in ‘Danger’

What To Know Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Kayleigh McEnany agreed that Republicans face an uphill battle in the upcoming midterm elections.

McEnany emphasized that Republicans can improve their chances by focusing on key issues.

She also argued that Democrats need to address internal divisions and move beyond anti-Trump strategies.

Fox News co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Kayleigh McEnany got realistic on Monday’s (March 16) edition of The Five as they discussed Republicans’ hopes in the upcoming November midterm elections.

“Kayleigh, I don’t want to be surprised or blindsided in November,” Gutfeld told his co-host, per Mediaite. “Should we be honest now and say, are we in danger?”

McEnany agreed with Gutfeld’s worries, saying, “Yeah, we are. If you look at historical trends, absolutely. The party that’s governing wins choices. It tends to be a referendum on that party, and they lose seats. So, absolutely, it’s an uphill battle, and we have to be frank about that.”

The former White House press secretary went on to explain how the Republicans could fight back. She said the party needs to focus on “issues” and not get caught up in the “distractions.”

“Elections are not referendums, they are choices,” she said, directing her response to Democratic guest panelist Harold Ford Jr. McEnany turned her attention to a recent NBC poll, saying that Republicans are beating Democrats in several key categories, including border security, crime, immigration, and even the economy.

“So if Republicans can litigate on the issues and not the distractions, they end up winning,” she continued, adding that she recently spoke with former Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on this topic.

“He said if Democrats want to ever control again or be the majority or have a president who is a Democrat, they have to get with the commonality of what’s going on,” McEnany shared. “You’ve got to listen to guys like John Fetterman, not guys like Chuck Schumer.”

She went on to say that Democrats focus on “Trump Derangement Syndrome” will not win them the election. “TDS cannot be the strategy in 2028. That’s not going to take you to The Promised Land,” she stated, saying the Democrats have to “figure out” their approach to key issues.

“Where are they on Medicare for all?” she said. “The left wing of the party wants that, the mainstream does not. Where are they on Israel? Where are they on government-run grocery stores? They’ve got a lot of divisions to work through.”