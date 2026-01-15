What To Know Leslie Davis, star of HGTV’s Unsellable Houses, announced her engagement to Don Reidy after he proposed during a family snowmobile ride in Leavenworth.

The couple met while working together on Rock the Block, where Davis and her twin sister Lyndsay Lamb won the competition’s fifth season.

The engagement surprised many fans, as Davis had not publicly shared her divorce from ex-husband Jacob Davis, with whom she shares three children.

Congratulations are in order for HGTV star Leslie Davis, who took to social media on Wednesday (January 14) to announce her engagement!

“SURPRISE 🤭 Don popped the question during a snowy Leavenworth snowmobile ride, joined by all three of my boys, which made it even more perfect 🤍,” Davis wrote on Instagram, referring to her now fiancé and former Rock the Block colleague Don Reidy.

She continued, “Turns out Rock the Block gave me a win in more than one way🥹💍❄️ Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person. Don, you are my safe place, my teammate, and my favorite adventure buddy.”

The Unsellable Houses star competed on the fifth season of Rock the Block with her twin sister and co-star Lyndsay Lamb. After a tough competition, the sisters won the Ty Pennington-hosted series. Reidy has worked as a carpenter on multiple HGTV series, including Rock the Block.

“What started as a friendship during one of the wildest experiences of my life turned into true love. We were in it together then… and now we’re in it together forever,” Davis added. “Still smiling. Still shocked. Still so excited for this next chapter 🥂✨.”

The announcement came as a surprise to Davis’ fans, many of whom believed she was still married to her ex-husband, Jacob Davis, with whom she shares three children, Kyler, Cash, and Cole Davis.

“When did you get divorced? Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 🎊. As long as you are happy,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Did I miss something? I thought you were married for many years. It looks like you are thrilled so very happy for you,” said another.

“Who knew you were divorced !! Congratulations 🎈 love 💕 that you found new love,” another added.

Another wrote, “I thought she was married and she got an updated ring. Anyway congratulations.”

Davis also received congratulations from her sister and fellow HGTV stars.

“Woohoo!!! Best news ever! ❤️” Lamb wrote.

Farmhouse Fixer star Jonathan Knight added, “Best couple ever!!! Congrats to you both!”

Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs wrote, “You look so happy, friend! You deserve nothing less! Congratulations! ❤️”

“Whoooop!!! Yes!! Congratulations!!!!” said Pennington.

Battle on the Beach star Taniya Nayak added, “Congrats! Your smile says it all!”