HGTV Star Leslie Davis Sets Record Straight on Marriage Status After Surprise Engagement
What To Know
- Leslie Davis clarified her marriage status after announcing her engagement to Don Reidy.
- She emphasized that she and Jacob remain supportive teammates focused on providing a stable, loving home for their children.
- Leslie shared that her relationship with Don Reidy, which began as a friendship during their time on Rock the Block, has blossomed into true love.
HGTV star Leslie Davis set the record straight on her marriage status with her ex, Jacob Davis, after announcing her engagement to Rock the Block colleague Don Reidy.
In a January 16 blog update, Leslie offered further insight into the situation after fans expressed confusion.
“Well, 1,000+ social media comments later, you all have a lot of questions,” she wrote. “I have chosen to keep this part of my personal life private, a hard thing to do as someone with a show on HGTV.”
The Unsellable Houses co-host explained that Jacob, who is a “rockstar of a dad,” chose to “stay out of the public eye” to allow them to raise their three sons, Kyler, Cash, and Cole, in a “happy, loving, and stable home.”
Leslie added, “Jacob and I will always share love for each other, just now in a new way, we have learned to become the best teammates, to lean on each other, to support each other’s new adventures, and always put our boys first. With lots of changes, our priority was to always protect our family, which is why I have kept this part of my life private.”
To conclude the update, she pointed out, “And seriously, who even announces a divorce anyway LOL!” before thanking fans for the “love and support for this exciting new chapter.”
On January 14, Leslie shocked HGTV fans by revealing her and Reidy’s engagement on Instagram.
“SURPRISE 🤭 Don popped the question during a snowy Leavenworth snowmobile ride, joined by all three of my boys, which made it even more perfect 🤍,” she announced.
Leslie continued, “Turns out Rock the Block gave me a win in more than one way🥹💍❄️ Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person. Don, you are my safe place, my teammate, and my favorite adventure buddy.”
On Season 5 of Rock the Block, Leslie competed and won with her twin sister, Lyndsay Lamb. Reidy, meanwhile, has worked as a carpenter on several HGTV series, including Rock the Block.
“What started as a friendship during one of the wildest experiences of my life turned into true love. We were in it together then… and now we’re in it together forever,” Leslie concluded. “Still smiling. Still shocked. Still so excited for this next chapter 🥂✨.”