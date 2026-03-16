Whoopi Goldberg is disgusted with Donald Trump after he sent a fundraising email that included a photo of himself attending a dignified transfer for six U.S. soldiers who died amid the war Trump initiated in Iran three weeks ago.

“I don’t understand. I just don’t understand,” she said on the Monday, March 16, episode of The View. “These are human beings that are dying, and y’all are acting like it’s not a big deal. This is a volunteer army. People volunteer to take care of this country, and this is how you treat them?”

She also reiterated her repulsion at Trump’s decision to wear a baseball hat during the dignified transfer, adding, “And you keep your hat on?!”

Later, she made sure to add, “Just remember, these are human beings and real fathers and mothers and brothers and sisters of people whose lives were snuffed out because this man decided to go to war and not explain it to anybody, not explain what the point of what we’re doing is. You said you don’t want regime change, you’re not going to do it, and here you are … doing it. I’m sorry, but I don’t think people are buying your BS anymore. I just don’t think so.”

Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin also pointed out that the contents of the fundraising email were just as concerning.

“He said, ‘For the first time I’m opening up spots on the National Security briefing membership,'” Hostin pointed out. “‘As a member, you’ll receive my private National Security briefings.’ They’re supposed to be for the president of the United States, not Joe the plumber! It just doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Before the show cut to a commercial break, Ana Navarro pointed out, “If [Joe] Biden or [Barack] Obama had done this with a fundraising email, using a photo of a dignified transfer, Republicans would’ve set them on fire.” Goldberg concluded the segment by telling viewers, “You know what to do on Election Day.”

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC