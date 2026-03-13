‘The View’ Posts Big Ratings Win Amid FCC Investigation

What To Know The View is currently under FCC investigation regarding its exemption.

Despite this pressure, The View remains the top-rated daytime talk show.

This marks the ninth consecutive season The View has ranked number one in total viewership.

The View is under a lot of pressure right now, what with FCC chairman Brendan Carr confirming the Donald Trump administration arm is investigating whether the show is really worthy of exemption from the “equal time” rule, which had previously always exempted daytime and late-night show interviews with political figures due to the newsworthiness of the interviews. On top of that, daytime shows are dropping like flies, including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sherri, and, now, much of NBCUniversal’s syndication slate. However, there’s good news for the show today: strong ratings.

ABC touts that The View continues to rank number one in households and total viewers among daytime talk shows (with 2.638 million viewers on average, and a 1.79 rating in the key audience demographic), above NBC’s Today Third Hour (2.081 million and 1.36 rating), Today with Jenna & Sheinelle (1.445 million and a .94 rating), and NBC News Daily (with 1.430 million and a .95 rating). The numbers come from Nielsen for the week of March 2.

ABC also said The View averaged 214,000 women in the age bracket of 25 to 54 and 169,000 women from 18 to 49, with gains in both demographics for the sixth time in the last seven weeks and overall improvement in those audience ranges from last year.

Per the network’s press release, this is the ninth straight season that The View has ranked number one in total viewership and in household ratings among broadcast daytime talk shows.

The View‘s current full-time cohost lineup includes Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Since February, however, the show has welcomed a rotating roster of guest hosts — including Savannah Chrisley, Amanda Carpenter, Sara Eisen, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Sheryl Underwood — while Griffin is out on maternity leave following the birth of her first child, a boy.

The View was confirmed as a target of the FCC in mid-February, shortly after the agency issued new guidance as Carr suggested they would.

Back in September 2025, after his public pressure against ABC and its affiliates led to the (ultimately temporary) suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Carr said he would go after the daytime talk show, saying, “Over the years, the FCC has developed a body of case law … and has suggested that most of these late-night shows, other than SNL, are bona fide news programs. And, potentially, I would assume you can make the argument that The View is a bona fide news show, but I’m not so sure about that. I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether The View [and others] that you still have qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore are exempt from the equality opportunity regime that Congress has put into place.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC