Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Sharp Message to Trump Over Wearing Hat to Dignified Transfer Ceremony

Whoopi Goldberg had a message for Donald Trump at the start of Monday’s (March 9) episode of The View: “Take your damn hat off.”

The cohosts, including guest host Sheryl Underwood, reacted to the ongoing conflict in Iran that has erupted at Trump’s administration’s behest, and Goldberg was particularly miffed by footage of the president wearing a white “USA 45-47” hat, which he is also selling online, while attending the dignified transfer ceremony for some of the seven soldiers who were killed in the line of duty in that operation.

After reviewing footage of Trump and other administration officials deflecting on questions about whether there would be “boots on the ground” in the Iran War, she said, “It really bugged me, and maybe I’m just being picky. When those caskets came off that plane, take your damn hat off. Take your damn hat off! I didn’t understand why nobody pulled his coattail and said, ‘Sir … just out of respect.'”

Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, “I mean, President Obama actually was the first president to preside over that dignified transfer, and he stood there for 45 minutes of salute without a hat on and with a suit on. And it was a very somber moment. It wasn’t about him. It was about the loss of our soldiers who gave their life to this country. And what I saw when I saw that dignified transfer, it was all about Trump, and I thought that was despicable.”

After the other cohosts weighed in on the matter, unanimously agreeing that they had uncertainties about the United States’ involvement in this conflict, Goldberg added, “I want people who I can trust [in office]. If you’re asking me to send my grandson in, I want to believe what you’re saying. I want you to tell me. I don’t need to know when you’re hitting, when you’re striking. I just need to know that this is, collectively, the country says, ‘Yes, we should be doing this.’ And the problem is, we have been lied to so often, and then you come to find out five months later that’s not at all what was going on. So I’m concerned because I’ve felt for a long time that we were going to be coming towards this, and this is an issue.”

