‘The Neighborhood’ Announces Farewell Special & Series Finale Date

Welcome to the end. The Neighborhood is set to air a farewell special next month before the series finale.

The CBS show is coming to an end after eight seasons on the network. The finale will air on Monday, May 11.

Before fans say goodbye, though, a farewell special is set to air on Monday, April 6 at 8/7c. The Neighborhood: A Farewell Special is presented by Entertainment Tonight. Kevin Frazier, who hosts ET, will host the special, which was filmed on location at the stages of the show.

The special will honor all eight seasons and 156 episodes, which were filled with “laughter, heart, and community.”

This celebratory event will feature exclusive new interviews with the cast reflecting on their journey, revisiting early days on set, and looking back at the show’s evolution and cultural impact. For eight seasons, The Neighborhood explored heartfelt friendship and family moments and a comedic take on life in a changing community.

The special will include never-before-seen footage and archival interviews from the ET Vault, offering fans a nostalgic look at the series’ most iconic moments and the relationships built along the way. Viewers will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the emotional final days of production, including the cast and crew’s last table read, intimate moments from the final tapings, and heartfelt goodbyes.

The series recently wrapped filming in February, and Cedric the Entertainer gave a heartfelt speech. The special will also bring fans inside the cast’s wrap party, which was filled with laughter, speeches, memories, and surprises that marked the end of an era.

At the very end of the special, The Neighborhood fans will get a glimpse at the series finale. The cast and producers will share what the fans can expect for the Butlers and Johnsons as they say goodbye to the neighborhood they’ve called home for so long.

The show stars Cedric, Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears, Sheaun McKinney, Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Hank Greenspan, Skye Townsend, and Amber Stevens West as the main cast.

The Neighborhood: A Farewell Special, Monday, April 6, 8/7c, CBS, stream on Paramount+