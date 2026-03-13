Why ‘Matlock’ Fans Aren’t Buying Shae’s Latest Story

What To Know Fans of Matlock are skeptical about Shae Banfield’s latest storyline that ended on a big cliffhanger.

Viewers question Shae’s motivation for a high-risk move and suspect Senior is involved in her downfall.

Fans express concerns that actress Yael Grobglas may be leaving the show.

Matlock fans aren’t buying the story that led to the arrest of a supporting character in the Thursday, March 12, episode. Matlock Season 2 Episode 11, “Tail Lights,” left more questions than answers, as per usual with the twist-filled CBS drama. Warning: Spoilers for Matlock Season 2 Episode 11 ahead!

“Human Lie Detector” Shae Banfield (Yael Grobglas) returned to Matlock in Season 2 Episodes 10 and 11. Last night’s episode ended with her shocking arrest, but viewers are convinced there’s “something fishy” going on, and they suspect that Shae is somehow involved in the Wellbrexa cover-up.

Shae was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a juror in a tense case about a building collapse. A tenant was suing the landlord, but the judge had it out for Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) after she called her son, a fellow lawyer, a clown, making Olympia’s job defending the tenant that much harder. She was losing the jury’s favor, and jury consultant Shae was panicking. The Jacobson Moore-Lamar Olsen merger also had Shae on edge. In a private moment in his office, Shae asked Senior (Beau Bridges) to take care of her, implying that he owes her for something. He said that she should focus on winning the case in order to protect her job.

The bribe led to a mistrial, and the episode leads you to believe that Shae bribed a juror to save her position. But Matlock fans don’t think that’s enough motivation for this character.

“I don’t buy Shae bribing a jury member. I also don’t buy her being so scared of losing her job,” a fan said on Reddit. “She’s ruthless and dedicated. She could have had her pick of law firms or go solo and do case by case for a variety of law firms. I seriously think that Senior is cleaning house and worried he is one step ahead of [Matty], Olympia, and Julian. In the [finale], I bet it’s a showdown of Matty vs. Senior, with him calling her Mrs. [Kingston].”

“It could be Senior was behind it, and he’s making Shae take the fall,” one fan replied. “That would be really interesting if we get a showdown between [Matty] and Senior, and he knows her real name.”

“No way would Shae do that. I bet Senior did this,” another viewer wrote, with a reply saying, “I do too. She has dirt on him.”

One viewer called Shae’s actions “weird,” and another argues that Shae has ties to the hidden Wellbrexa document.

“Alright, something is up with this Shae thing,” they said. “The character has always been built up to be ruthless and willing to play dirty, but never crossing the line into illegal. This is weird.”

“[Yeah] something fishy there,” a reply says. “Either Senior is involved somehow (he is NOT a changed man), or Shae will demand his help post-arrest, or she will share the true story about Wellbrexa (I think she was tied to that document).”

Other fans tried to make sense of the idea that Shae would risk prison to save her job.

“Best I can figure, she did this because she was just that scared about losing her job,” they said.

“But why risk going to jail when she could always work for someone else?” a Reddit user asked.

“I think it’s because at Jacobson-Moore it was a guaranteed position and she didn’t want to lose that, whereas anywhere else she’s working on commission,” they replied.

“Yeah, you’re right. She mentioned that, but even though working on commission isn’t ideal, it’s surely better than jail?” another viewer asked.

Other fans are concerned that this means Grobglas is leaving Matlock. It would be a shame to see Grobglas go before she can reunite onscreen with her Jane the Virgin costar, Gina Rodriguez, who will be a guest star in the Matlock Season 2 finale.

“Well, she’s fired,” one comment says. “Hope this doesn’t mean she’s not going to appear in the show after this, I like her.

“FR first Ms. Belvin and now Shae, they really can’t keep writing off the best side characters,” a reply says.

What do you think of Shae’s arrest? Matlock is on break next week for March Madness, so there’s extra time to stew on these theories.

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS