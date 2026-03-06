‘Matlock’ Fans Weigh In on New Character Hunter & His ‘Golden Retriever Energy’

Leah Lewis and Henry Haber in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
The new guy on Olympia’s (Skye P. Marshall) legal team might be too charming for his own good. Hunter (Henry Haber) made his debut in the Thursday, March 5, episode of Matlock, after viewers got the last piece of the puzzle of Billy’s (David Del Rio) exit. Now, fans on Reddit are reacting to Hunter and his “golden retriever energy.”

Billy wasn’t seen onscreen in the episode. Rather, Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia received an email from him stating that he had accepted a severance package from the Jacobson Moore law firm and would not be returning. The firm is in the middle of a merger with a law firm called Lamar Olsen. Sarah (Leah Lewis) revealed that Billy had called her with the news the night before, and she was happy for him. Right after this, Hunter showed up.

Hunter is a tall, charming guy whom Sarah believed to be a barista working at the office coffee bar. He always made her lattes, so she assumed that was his job. It turns out that he’s a lawyer who was just being nice when Sarah mistook him for a barista on several occasions. Hunter brought Sarah and Matty a coffee as a kind introduction. His charm offensive played out throughout the episode. People were drawn to him, which made it easy for him to earn their trust and share information. He’s not consciously using his appeal to his advantage; life comes easy to him because of his looks and demeanor. Hunter said that his mom describes him as someone with “therapy dog energy.” Olympia and Matty couldn’t argue with the description.

Fans on Reddit are weighing in on this new character, who’s going to be a recurring character throughout the rest of Season 2 (Matlock has already been renewed for Season 3).

“I really hope Hunter is who he appears to be. I love him,” one fan wrote, with a reply saying, “He’s got that golden retriever energy, he can’t not.”

“Sarah, please play with him. He’s bored and needs to go on a walk,” one user joked.

Henry Haber and Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10

Michael Yarish / CBS

“This new guy is different, not in a bad way, though,” another comment said. “I like that he brings something unique to the show.”

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman previously described Hunter as a “bro,” and said that it was an energy they’ve wanted to bring into the show for a while.

“We’re always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome,” Snyder Urman told Deadline. “And one thing that we were talking about in the writers’ room that we’ve been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro.”

“What will it be like for Olympia and Matty to be around a bro?” she continued about Hunter. “They’ve been with characters that really see them as the pinnacle and do things their way. But what happens when you have somebody who spreads a little bit and shoots a basketball when he wants to have ideas flowing? What is that like in our ladies’ world? And I’ll tell you, it’s funny.”

While fans had generally positive things to say about Hunter on Reddit, some are skeptical about him.

“Could the new guy be a mole sent by Senior [Beau Bridges], or am I just being paranoid?” one user asked. Another replied, “Oh, I hope [you’re] paranoid. I wouldn’t put it past him, but I’m not sure Senior’s in a good position to be doing that stuff.”

What do you think? Is Hunter a good new addition to the team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS

