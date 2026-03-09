‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Ray Romano, Macaulay Culkin & More Contestants Reveal How They Prepared for Show

Channeling their past selves! Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants revealed how they prepared for the All-Star season, and some of them channeled their past roles, including Ray Romano and Macaulay Culkin.

Jeopardy! fan-favorite Sam Buttrey talked to the Season 4 cast on Instagram. The All-Star season is set to kick off Friday, March 13, at 8/7c on ABC.

“Hi! I’m Sam Buttrey, here with my tiny mic, and I’m going off to interview some big stars,” he said. “Let’s see what happens.”

When he spoke to Ray Romano, he said he thought he’d be “bigger, hairier, and have tusks.”

“You mean Manny. You’re thinking of Manny,” the Everybody Loves Raymond star said of his Ice Age character.

“That’s a different guy,” Buttrey said.

Talking with Patton Oswalt, Buttrey asked him if being Remy in Ratatouille prepared him for Celebrity Jeopardy!. The King of Queens star said that he imagines a trivia rat sitting on his head, pulling his hair, and telling him to say The Battle of Bannockburn.

When it came to Macaulay Culkin, Buttrey asked him if any of them helped him prepare for the game show. “Well, I did wear glasses in The Pagemaster and My Girl,” he laughed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Mira Sorvino shared that she watched old episodes of Jeopardy! to prepare, since she figured they wouldn’t “recycle recent Jeopardy! questions.”

Season 1 winner, Ike Barinholtz, said he just “watches Jeopardy!”

Buttrey then had all of the contestants give their best “Bring It!” to the camera. “Bring it! was a phrase Buttrey would say during his time on Jeopardy!. He shouted it out when it was the last clue of the round. Buttrey concluded that Timothy Simons had the second-best. The first was him.

Along with the celebrities above, the other competitors include Season 2 winner Lisa Ann Walter, Season 3 winner W. Kamau Bell, as well as Margaret Cho, Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Cynthia Nixon, Katie Nolan,, Andy Richter, Mo Rocca Timothy Simons, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Steven Weber, and Roy Wood Jr.

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, Fridays, starting March 13, 8/7c, ABC, Streaming on Hulu Next Day