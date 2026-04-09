‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Makes Abrupt Schedule Change After Hiatus

We’d like a new episode for next week, please! No, seriously, please. Celebrity Jeopardy! will not air a new episode this Friday after a rerun aired last week.

According to a press release, the game show will air a rerun of the second quarterfinals match against Macaulay Culkin, Steven Weber, and Jackie Tohn on April 10 after previously announcing a new episode in all time zones. The episode was supposed to be the fourth quarterfinals game against Mina Kimes, Andy Richter, and Timothy Simons.

Then, on April 17, the fifth quarterfinals game against Robin Thede, Patton Oswalt, and Margaret Cho was supposed to air. However, Kimes, Richter, and Simons’ episode will air that day instead.

There is slated to be no new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars on April 24. The reason for no new episode that day is not known.

Thede, Oswalt, and Cho’s episode will now air on May 1. Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, and Mira Sorvino will compete against each other in the final quarterfinal game — date: TBD.

Instead, a rerun will air already in progress in Eastern Standard Time and in full in Pacific Standard Time. This is because the special, Artemis II: Coming Home – ABC News Special, is set to air in the game show’s normal spot. The Celebrity Jeopardy! repeat episode will air after Artemis news coverage has ended, followed by 20/20.

Artemis II is a ten-day lunar flyby mission that launched on April 1. They are a crew of four astronauts, led by NASA, who flew by the moon.

So far, three celebrities have won the Quarterfinals and made it through to the Semifinals — Katie Nolan, Steven Weber, and Sean Gunn. Those celebrities, along with three other Quarterfinal winners, will face off against the previous seasons’ winner — Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter, and W. Kamau Bell.

If you care to watch an old episode, see below for the schedule in your time zone.

Friday, April 10, 2026 – ET ONLY

07:30PM – 08:30PM INS- Artemis II: Coming Home – ABC News Special (OTO)

08:30PM – 09:00PM INS- Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (OTO) (R)

07:30PM – 08:00PM DEL- Local Programming (OTO)

Friday, April 10, 2026 – CT ONLY

06:30PM – 07:30PM INS- Artemis II: Coming Home – ABC News Special (OTO)

07:30PM – 08:00PM INS Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (OTO) (R)

06:30PM – 07:00PM DEL- Local Programming (OTO)

Friday, April 10, 2026 – MT ONLY (Primetime Lineup Timing Remains Intact)

05:30PM – 06:30PM INS- Artemis II: Coming Home – ABC News Special (OTO)

07:00PM – 08:00PM INS Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (OTO) (R)

Friday, April 10, 2026 – PT ONLY (Primetime Lineup Timing Remains Intact)

04:30PM – 05:30PM INS- Artemis II: Coming Home – ABC News Special (OTO)

08:00PM – 09:00PM INS- Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (OTO) (R)

This will not affect the syndicated version of Jeopardy!, which has seen super champion Jamie Ding on a hot streak.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC, stream next day on Hulu