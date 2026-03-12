‘Virgin River’ Boss Says Austin Nichols’ Eli Will ‘Shake Things Up’ for Mel & Jack in Season 8

Austin Nichols in 'Virgin River' Season 7
Exclusive
Netflix

What To Know

  • Austin Nichols was cast as Eli, a man from Mel’s past, in Virgin River Season 7.
  • He only appeared briefly, but his presence in the Season 7 finale hinted at a larger Season 8 role.
  • Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith spoke with TV Insider about his plans for Eli in Season 8.

Austin Nichols certainly knows how to make an impact on established shows. He joined One Tree Hill in Season 6 as Julian Baker and became an integral part of the show’s fabric. He was cast as Eli, a man from Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) past, in Virgin River Season 7, but he was only seen briefly. (Warning: Virgin River Season 7 spoilers ahead!) 

Eli returned in the Season 7 finale as Mel and Jack (Martin Henderson) brought Marley (Rachel Drance) to the hospital where Mel once worked. Once Marley gave birth to the baby that Mel and Jack were adopting, the newborn would need life-saving surgery for a congenital heart defect. Turns out, Eli would be the one performing the surgery.

Given his past connection to Mel and his involvement in baby Sheridan’s healthcare, will Nichols have a larger presence in Virgin River Season 8? “Yes,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed to TV Insider.

“It’s a whole new energy that we haven’t had on the show before,” he said. “Specifically, a man from Mel’s romantic past, because all we ever had was Mark, Jack had Charmaine, and his first wife. But it just felt like a fun opportunity to continue to grow her backstory out and keep digging into this character as much as we can.”

Austin Nichols and Alexandra Breckenridge in 'Virgin River' Season 7

Netflix

'Virgin River's Ben Hollingsworth Reacts to Shocking Brady Cliffhanger
Related

When Eli crossed paths with Mel and Jack at the hospital, Marley brought up the fact that Mel was once “in love” with Eli when they were working together for Nurses Without Borders. Eli told Jack, “Just so we’re clear, that was a lifetime ago.” Jack responded bluntly, “Oh, I think that’s pretty clear.”

Smith noted that Jack’s jealousy was “so sexy” and hinted that “we might see more of that” in Season 8. Although Season 8 will explore more of Mel’s past, you shouldn’t expect a love triangle involving the newlyweds and Eli. However, it won’t be completely smooth sailing.

“I think he’ll shake things up,” Smith said. “I don’t know how messy we can get, right? There are some repercussions that’ll have some ramifications for sure.”

Virgin River, Season 7, Streaming Now, Netflix

Virgin River, Season 8, TBA, Netflix

