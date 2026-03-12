Happy Virgin River season, everyone! The small town Netflix drama returned for Season 7 on March 12, picking up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) wedding and that cliffhanger where Jack found Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) place in disarray and the twins missing. (Warning: Virgin River Season 7 spoilers ahead!)

Virgin River was firing on all cylinders in Season 7 and built up to an emotional and jaw-dropping finale. From Mel and Jack welcoming a baby to Brady’s (Ben Hollingsworth) uncertain fate, the end of the season will have everyone clamoring for news about Season 8. So, has Virgin River been renewed? What do we know about Season 8? TV Insider has all the latest updates about Virgin River’s future.

Has Virgin River been renewed for Season 8?

Yes, Virgin River was renewed for Season 8 back in July 2025, well before Season 7’s release. “On behalf of myself and the whole Virgin River family, we’re eternally grateful to Netflix and to the fans for allowing us to continue on this journey with these beloved characters,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum.

When will Virgin River Season 8 premiere?

Netflix hasn’t announced when Virgin River Season 8 will premiere, but it will likely be 2027. A new season has been released every year after the show’s debut in 2019, except for Seasons 6 and 7, which were released in December 2024 and March 2026, respectively.

Virgin River hasn’t gone into production on Season 8 just yet, but the series is expected to start filming soon in Vancouver. Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes.

Who will return for Virgin River Season 8?

You can’t have a season of Virgin River without Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. Our Mel and Jack actors will return, and the rest of the main cast is expected to as well: Zibby Allen as Brie, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Tim Matheson as Doc, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Kai Bradbury as Denny, and Kandyse McClure as Kaia. New cast member Cody Kearsley, who plays Clay, will likely return. Given the Season 7 finale, we’ll likely see Austin Nichols‘ Eli back again.

One cast member we’ll have to wait and see if he’ll return is Ben Hollingsworth. At the end of Season 7, Brady was in a motorcycle accident, which left his life in jeopardy. He’s survived near-fatal situations, but will he be as lucky this time?

What happened in Virgin River Season 7?

Mel and Jack’s road to starting a family hasn’t always been easy, but all the hardships led to them welcoming their first child, a son, in the Season 7 finale. Marley (Rachel Drance) stayed true to her word in wanting Mel and Jack to adopt her baby. Mel, Jack, and Marley faced a major scare when they learned the baby had a congenital heart defect and would need surgery. They traveled to Los Angeles, Mel’s old stomping grounds, and ran into Eli, who was set to perform the surgery. Eli is also Mel’s ex, so Season 8 should be very interesting.

Brie and Brady finally got on the same page and officially reunited. However, their bliss was cut short because of Brady’s accident.

Over the course of Season 7, Doc faced the possibility of losing his clinic due to an investigation. By the end of the season, Doc was more open to the idea of working with Grace Valley Hospital in ways that would help the clinic. This will most likely put a strain on his relationship with Hope, who is staunchly opposed to Grace Valley.

A new chapter is on the horizon for Preacher. He looked to step out from the kitchen at Jack’s Bar and create something of his own. He was still contemplating the idea of Jack buying out his share of the bar. His romance with Kaia was secure throughout Season 7.

Lizzie and Denny welcomed their sweet baby early on in the season. Their adjustment to parenthood took some time, and Lizzie experienced postpartum depression.

And we can’t forget about Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley)! The Season 6 cliffhanger was actually Jack discovering Calvin’s (Josh Blacker) body in Charmaine’s house. The search for Calvin’s killer kicked off a new mystery in Season 7, especially with Charmaine and the twins MIA.

Eventually, we learned that Grant (Alessandro Juliani), the owner of the salon where Charmaine worked, killed Calvin. The reason? Calvin threatened to take the babies away from Charmaine. Grant wasn’t a stand-up guy by any means, and he essentially held Charmaine hostage in his apartment until Brie and Mike (Marco Grazzini) found her.

Will there be a Virgin River Season 9?

As of March 2026, Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether or not Virgin River will return for Season 9. The show remains one of the streamer’s most popular series, so we’re pretty certain Season 8 won’t be the end of Virgin River.

Virgin River, Season 8, TBA, Netflix