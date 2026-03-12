What To Know Virgin River Season 7 ends with a dramatic cliffhanger regarding Brady.

The Netflix series has already been renewed for Season 8.

Ben Hollingsworth spoke with TV Insider about Brady’s fate.

Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) just can’t escape danger. He nearly lost his life after getting stabbed in prison back in Virgin River Season 4, and he managed to survive a nasty fire in Season 7. However, the final moments of the Season 7 finale left us with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that will have everyone worried for Brady. (Warning: Virgin River Season 7 spoilers ahead!)

After a season of waiting for Brie (Zibby Allen) to make up her mind, which had Brady questioning whether or not he wanted to stay in town, the reformed bad boy got the girl. He was riding high on the possibilities of the future when everything came to a screeching halt — literally. Brady got into a motorcycle crash, and we last saw him hitting the pavement and his bike skidding across the road. So, is Brady dead or alive? Ben Hollingsworth spoke with TV Insider about Brady’s fate.

“I was so upset,” Hollingsworth said. “I was like, ‘This is bullsh*t. What? No.’ He finally gets it all. He can’t have nice things. Brady is just one of those guys who is not allowed to have nice things. It is very hard as an actor, too, because you cheer for your character. You want them to be happy. You want them to have nice things because you’re so close to them, especially after seven seasons. I get it, it makes for a great cliffhanger. I mean, what happens to Brady? I don’t know.”

When asked how this accident could impact his relationship with Brie in Season 8, Hollingsworth was quick to say, “If he survives.” However, he did add, “He’s pretty resilient, so we’ll see. I’m hopeful.”

The actor revealed that showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has told him what happens to Brady. When asked about his hopes for Season 8, which has already gotten the green light, Hollingsworth responded, “I don’t know if I can answer that without giving anything, but Brady’s been through so much. I mean, obviously, if he does survive it, there’s a lot there going through something that traumatic and intense, especially for him and Brie. And what extent does the injury look like, if it is an injury, and then does he have good medical insurance?”

As we mentioned above, this isn’t Brady’s first rodeo with the possibility of death. So, did the motorcycle wreck scare him more than the prison stabbing?

“As an actor, I wasn’t scared either time,” he said. “But it doesn’t really make you sleep easier at night. You’re just kind of one little scribble away from no longer being on the show.”

Hollingsworth continued, “I think Brady adds a really important ingredient to the soup that is Virgin River. Everyone kind of adds their own element to it. Brady is just very different from everyone else in town. I think the town would feel like a different place without Brady. So that’s my pick. Keep Brady on the show.”

Do you think Brady will survive Season 7? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Virgin River, Season 7, Streaming Now, Netflix