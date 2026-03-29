What To Know A Reddit user proposed a crossover between Fire Country, its spinoff Sheriff Country, and Virgin River, highlighting their shared rural Northern California setting and natural overlap in themes.

The suggested crossover would use Cal Fire as the anchor, integrating characters like Virgin River’s Dan Brady and exploring storylines involving wildfires, law enforcement, and community impact.

The idea has received positive feedback from fans and cast members, with discussions also touching on potential crossovers between Virgin River and Sullivan’s Crossing.

It might involve some complicated CBS–Netflix negotiations, but one TV buff thinks Fire Country and its spinoff, Sheriff Country, could join Virgin River in a crossover.

Reddit user eufemiapiccio77 made the case on Sunday in an r/television post titled “Cross Country: A Fire Country × Sheriff Country × Virgin River Crossover That Actually Makes Sense.”

They wrote: “There’s a viable shared-universe play here that doesn’t feel forced. Fire Country, Sheriff Country, and Virgin River all operate in the same kind of rural Northern California ecosystem where fire response, local law enforcement, and tight-knit community dynamics naturally intersect.”

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire — the organization at the heart of Fire Country — would be the “anchor” of the crossover, eufemiapiccio77 wrote.

And Dan Brady, a Virgin River firefighter played by Ben Hollingsworth, could find a “structured role” at Cal Fire, “creating a bridge between inmate firefighting programs and official operations,” they added.

“Sheriff Country brings in the enforcement layer — wildfire-related crime, arson investigations, evacuation control — while Virgin River supplies the civilian and emotional stakes, showing the downstream impact on residents, clinics, and small businesses.”

And eufemiapiccio77 even shared plot ideas. “Storylines write themselves: a major wildfire season escalating into [a] coordinated response, overlapping jurisdictions causing friction, and characters crossing paths under pressure rather than contrived cameos,” they wrote in the Reddit post. “The tone stays grounded because the overlap already exists in reality; the crossover just formalizes it.”

Commenters have given the thumbs-up to the idea. “Big brain energy,” one person wrote.

“Let’s do it,” someone else said.

Speaking of potential Virgin River crossover ideas, cast members of the romantic drama have weighed in on the possibility of joining forces with the Canadian TV series Sullivan’s Crossing, another production based on a book series by author Robyn Carr.

“We have to, right?” Hollingsworth told Us Weekly this month. “I think that’s perfect, and that would be amazing. I love that romance drama is really having a comeback, and it’s gotten such momentum there.”

Added Virgin River costar Marco Grazzini (Mike Valenzuela): “We obviously share fan bases. So that would be an awesome treat for everybody involved. It would be fun to see what storyboards end up and what story lines end up happening. I’m down for that.”

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS

Sheriff Country, Fridays, 9/7c, CBS

Virgin River, Season 8, TBD, Netflix