Does This Fan Theory Reveal When ‘SVU’ Will End?

With Law & Order: SVU currently in its 27th(!) season, it’s hard to imagine a time when NBC’s primetime lineup won’t include it. But shows can’t last forever, and in fact, there are some fans wondering if they’ve figured out the longest it can go, based on one simple fact: It’s impossible to see the show continue without Mariska Hargitay‘s Captain Olivia Benson, and she can’t continue to work forever.

There have been numerous cast changes over the years, but one thing has remained constant: Olivia Benson. Hargitay has starred on the show, starting out with Benson as a detective, since it premiered. (Ice T joined in Season 2.) One fan brought up the NYPD’s “forced retirement age” being 62 on a Reddit thread and wondered how that might factor into the show continuing. “Are they gonna break the rule for her or retcon her age? I don’t see them trying to continue the show without her,” the person noted.

Another viewer noted that Benson is 57, but many seem wary of the show continuing for another five or six years. Rather, more than one person has suggested that Season 30 could be the show’s last. Two people call that “a nice round” number,” and it seems to be a common theory that should that be the case, it will also feature the members of the squad who have been there the longest — Benson and Fin — retiring.

Writes another fan, “Benson is the face of law and order. Her character won’t retire until the series is over.”

But one person suggests that the show could always play it a bit loose with Benson’s age. “They aged Noah up, they can age her down. She’ll retire when MH is ready to be done with the role,” that person notes.

Another fan seems to share that sentiment. “I think they’re just gonna give her the David Rossi treatment in Criminal Minds; he’s in his late sixties, the mandatory retirement age for special agents is 57, and he’s still on the show in season 18 with no signs of leaving anytime soon,” they comment. “If that doesn’t happen, the show’s ending, no exceptions. SVU isn’t really separate from Olivia anymore.”

There is at least one person who thinks the show could continue even after Hargitay’s Benson retires: “She can still be a character on the show and not be a cop. I don’t forsee [sic] the show ending even after Olivia leaves. They’ll keep it going just like the original Law & Order. This is why we gotta start building characters instead of cycling them out for new people every couple of seasons. I think Carisi is established enough and a fan favorite to carry the show post-Mariska.”

Retirement has come up on the show this season, specifically with Benson and Fin at Cragen’s wake in the Season 27 premiere. It had “crossed my mind,” Fin admitted. “I don’t want to do this forever. Do you?”

Then, later, after he was attacked and hid the fact that his gun had been taken from Benson, it came up again. “I know that we’re closer to the end than the beginning, I feel that I still have more to do, but we all need to decide how we want to go out,” she told him. ” If you are willing to throw away all the years that we have worked together, all the trust that we have built, then maybe you should retire. Just save us all the heartache.” But he told her he wouldn’t be retiring “until I earn your trust back.” He has since returned to the squad after his recovery only to decide to take more time off.

But what do you think? Will the show end when Benson retires? When do you think that will be? Let us know in the comments section below.

