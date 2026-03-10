‘Law & Order: SVU’: Ice-T Gives Update on Fin’s Season 27 Episodes

What To Know Ice-T confirmed which episodes he’ll be in at the end of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

He also revealed how he feels about the chances of the NBC drama being renewed.

Ice-T gave Law & Order: SVU fans some good news about his onscreen presence in the rest of Season 27.

The star shared a video on social media (watch below) from the set of the long-running NBC drama. In it, he shows off the set and reveals what to expect from his character, Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola as the season wraps up. He also offers his opinion on the series’ future.

“Going out to all my SVU fans, here I am, we’re back on the set. And for all you who have been worrying about Fin, I am on the last three episodes of the season, which means going into Season 28, Fin will still be alive and breathing,” he reveals. That’s especially good news considering how the season started for Fin — he was attacked when he tried to break up what he thought was an assault. Ice-T then missed several episodes while Fin recovered.

“I know you guys have been waiting to see that, but I’ve been doing a lot of other cool things. But in the meantime, yes, I’m on the set, we’re now shooting the last three episodes, that’s Episodes, 19, 20, and 21,” Ice-T continues in the video, calling those episodes “Fin-ish.” “They saved me for the end. But thank you for all the people that have been wanting to see more Fin on the show, but like I told you earlier, they said they were going to sprinkle me thought the season, and here we are, I’m bringing up the rear, going to make sure we go out with a bang, and Season 28, I know we gonna get it.” (The series has yet to be renewed.)

When TV Insider caught up with Ice-T in January, he admitted that he was worried about his future on the show upon finding out about the reduced episode count this season.

“It was interesting because I had to play a lot of things that I don’t feel. I don’t want to retire. I don’t want to do this, but they write it and then stuff like that. So I had to ask them, ‘Are y’all writing me out of the show? What the f***’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘No, Ice, this is just a curve. This is an arc,'” he shared. “So I was concerned.”

After Fin returned to work earlier this season following his recovery, he ended taking a step back again when he wasn’t sure if he was ready. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) assured him there’d “always” be a spot for him on the squad.

The season also began with Fin bringing up retirement as a possibility in the nearer future than Benson seems ready for, but based on what Ice-T has to say about the end of this season and next, it’s not something we’ll see happen onscreen anytime soon.

