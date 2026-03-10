What To Know Sheryl Underwood addressed her past feud with Sharon Osbourne on The Talk.

During the discussion, Joy Behar made a joke about The Talk‘s cancellation, prompting Underwood to fire back humorously about needing a job.

Underwood reflected on her personal growth.

Things got a bit personal for Sheryl Underwood on Tuesday’s (March 10) edition of The View. As the cohosts discussed Rachel Zoe‘s reignition of a feud with her former assistant, Brad Goreski, Sunny Hostin turned all eyes on Underwood to discuss, citing her own history of beefing with a costar on The Talk.

Specifically, in 2021, Underwood got into it with Sharon Osbourne over her support for comments made by Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey, prompting the former The Osbournes star to leave the show and apologize, which she later regretted.

Underwood said that she was planning to include more details about her tense history with Osbourne in her forthcoming book, I’m Fat Because of You, but still, she shared her current mindset about the matter.

After justifying her support of Markle in the moment — “We will not let you drag her because her mama is from Windsor Hills, and Meghan is in Windsor Palace,” she remembered thinking — Underwood said of Osbourne, “I still believe there’s some love between me and Sharon Osbourne. I tried to reach out when Ozzy passed.” Then she joked about the intensity of the moment, “Is this a very special episode of The View? Is somebody back there?” to which Sara Haines teased, “Come on out, Sharon!”

Underwood then continued, “You don’t sit next to somebody for that amount of time and have no love.” She also suggested The View cohosts or Howard Stern should usher in a reunion of the two.

When Hostin then reminded her that Osbourne regretted apologizing to her for their on-air spat, Underwood said, “I sat next to her, and I do believe that when she’s hurt, she’s really hurt. Maybe there were some things that both of us could have done differently.” Underwood then admitted that she’d made mistakes in discussions past on The Talk and claimed, “God let me live to correct some of the things I say.”

Then, Behar took a potshot to say, “God canceled that show!”

Though Underwood laughed, she also snapped back with, “And that is why I’m on the ‘I Need a Job Tour’ because I need a job!” She then turned it back on Behar by saying, “Joy, you’ve had your situations where people…”

“How dare you!” Behar retorted with a grin.

“Well, listen, you talked about a show I was on that got canceled, baby, I’m going to give you some back,” Underwood fired back.

“Yeah, but I’m still here!” Behar then said.

To that, Underwood said with a laugh, “Yes, but I’m trying to come back.”

As Underwood then tried to continue her train of thought, Behar then interrupted again to ask, “When you go ‘I’m Fat Because of You,’ and you looked at me, why are you fat because of me?”

Hostin then chimed in alongside Underwood to explain that that is simply the name of her book, but Behar continued, “But you were looking right over here.”

Underwood then pointed to Haines to speak up and change the direction of the chat, and eventually, she got to finish her original train of thought.

“I stepped in it with a couple of things. One was with The Queens of Comedy, the other with my colleagues on the air, and I think what God did was show me, ‘You can be better. You can be better in front of that camera. You can be better with everyone you come across. And I’m gonna let you live so you can show better.’ So that day is why I didn’t argue and cuss back and forward. Because we represent women, and if they see us fighting each other, they will never see that women can come together and talk like we do,” Underwood said.

Behar then jumped back in to ask, “Why do these white people think they know more about racism than Meghan Markle?”

“That’s a whole ‘nother segment,” Underwood said, fanning herself and singing aloud.

