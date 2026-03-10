‘The View’ Cohosts Have One Big Question for Lindsey Graham After Pro-War Threats

Lindsey Graham has been catching heat from some members of his own party after the South Carolina senator made multiple appearances on TV news programs to share his vociferous support of the strikes in Iran — and threateningly suggest other countries, like Cuba, should be next. And the cohosts of The View were ready to pile on to those criticisms with their own hot takes on Tuesday’s (March 10) new episode.

First, the cohosts — including returning guest host Sheryl Underwood — registered their complaints with the unfolding chaos in the Middle East that has so far claimed the lives of at least seven American soldiers.

“I feel like we’re living in the reign of terror. Am I the only one here to remember the French Revolution? I really feel like every day, I wake up, and he has created more chaos, more misery around the world,” Joy Behar said first. “The economy is going down the toilet. Gas prices are going through the roof. World economies are suffering, and we’re in the middle of this, and I feel like we’re pretty much helpless to do anything, because the Republican Party will not stand up to this fool. That’s all.”

Sunny Hostin also shaded Donald Trump for his clip in which he suggested the war would end “soon” but did not specify when or how. “It’s very easy to get into a war, very hard to get out of one, and we know that. And I don’t think he has a plan. I don’t even think he has concepts of a plan at this point,” she said. “It is estimated that this war that we started is costing the American people between $1 and $2 billion, and they’re estimating that if it goes on for as long as, let’s say, some of the other wars — about 40 days, 43 days — it could cost the American people more than $200 billion. To eradicate homelessness in this country, it would only cost $20 billion.”

Sara Haines agreed with Hostin’s point that taxpayer dollars could be much better served domestically. “It does pain me to think of how many people are suffering in this country just for their health care to pay off a bill. You watch someone like James Van Der Beek, who just passed, someone who had a very successful life, barely had money at the end because of payments on cancer [treatments] that so many of us have.”

Underwood criticized Trump for calling the Iran strikes an “excursion,” saying, “An excursion is a pleasant trip with cabana boys and drinks.” She also, as a lifelong Republican, included “right-thinking Americans” to vote to change the makeup of the House of Representatives and the Senate from unitary control.

Then came the subject of Graham. After reviewing footage of Graham’s talk show escapades and some of the reactions from others in his ideological realm, like Megyn Kelly, Goldberg posed a simple question to Graham: “First of all, who in your family is going to do all this fighting?” she said before continuing. “I just want to be clear about this. Lindsay, you’re throwing the lives around of people’s fathers and sons and brothers. Where is your contribution?”

Hostin then clarified that Graham did serve in non-combat roles in the military in the past, but Underwood pointed out that his service record wasn’t an issue — it matched her own in reserve work. Instead, for her, the issue was his stances.

“I don’t know this Lindsey Graham,” she said. “I know that Lindsey Graham who was friends with the great John McCain, and I think that Megan McCain is absolutely right to tell him, you need, ‘Shut up right now. Talking outside of your neck.'” She also said that he is influenced by the “power” he has with being “adjacent to Trump,” but added, “He really needs to understand you can’t be Billy Badass on Trump because it’s not gonna go well for the country, and we can’t fight all these wars on all these different fronts because we’re going to lose.”

Haines agreed, saying, “When you watch Lindsey Graham, it reminds me of a teenage boy saying, like, ‘Blow them up!'”

