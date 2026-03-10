Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Announce Exciting New HGTV Project

What To Know Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have been announced as the designers for the HGTV Smart Home 2026.

Fans can enter to win the Orlando, Florida, home beginning April 21.

Brian and Mika recently returned to HGTV with new episodes of their series, 100 Day Dream Home.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will not only be designing another dream home for HGTV, but also a tech-savvy one.

The couple returned with new episodes of their series, 100 Day Dream Home, earlier this month. Shortly after the show’s premiere, HGTV took to Instagram to reveal the couple’s exciting new project, writing, “Surprise! The designers of our next home giveaway, HGTV Smart Home 2026, are … @mikamakesmoves and @mrbreakinground 🎉 .”

The HGTV Smart Home 2026 is located in Orlando, Florida. “Come back 4/7 for the full tour. Your chance to win starts 4/21! 🏡,” the Saturday, March 7, post’s caption read.

Fans shared their excitement over the couple’s involvement in HGTV’s latest Smart Home sweepstakes in the post’s comments, “Yesssss!!! The perfect duo for this one!!!” one person wrote. Another added, “Perfect choice! Can wait to see what gorgeousness yall create!! 🔥.”

Someone else shared, “Ooooo, this house will be 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A different person posted, “I live in Orlando and I couldn’t be more excited to see this!!!! And desperately want it 🤣🙌🔥👏❤️.” A separate user commented, “OMGGGG!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I need this in my life!!!! All I think about is having you guys build a home for me and my family!!! ✨💫💜🙏💜✨💫 @mikamakesmoves @mrbreakinground you guys are Awesome!!! ✨💫💜💪🏽✨💫.”

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the inside of the property, but HGTV gave fans a sneak peek by sharing an Instagram video of Brian and Mika exploring the house. “That pool though. 😍 We can’t wait to show you inside HGTV Smart Home 2026 in less than a month!” they captioned the Monday, March 9, post. “Get a sneak peek of the design by @mikamakesmoves and @mrbreakinground + sign up for sweepstakes reminders today at the link in our profile. 🏡Your chance to win this resort-inspired retreat in Orlando, FL starts 4/21!”

In the post’s caption, Mika joked, “❤️❤️❤️🙌🔥 Wish I was eligible to win😂.” In a comment of his own, Brian questioned, “Who will be the lucky winner??? 🤔.”

More fans gushed over the brief glimpses they got of the 2026 Smart House in the comments, with one person writing, “If @mikamakesmoves and @mrbreakinground designed it then we know it’s iconic. Can’t wait!!! 👏.” Another stated, “Omg, @mikamakesmoves and @mrbreakinground you guys killed it!!!!”

Brian and Mika have been HGTV staples since their series, 100 Day Dream Home, premiered in 2020. The couple has since appeared on several home renovation shows, including Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Rock the Block, and the spinoff series 100 Day Hotel Challenge.

Off the small screen, Brian and Mika have been together for over a decade. The pair met back in high school but eventually went their separate ways. Brian wed his ex-wife, Ericka Dunlap, in 2004, while Mika welcomed her daughter, Jade, with a former partner in 2009. The duo reconnected after Brian’s 2011 divorce and tied the knot in 2015.

