HGTV’s ‘Smart Home 2025’ Designer Reveals Its Best Features

Would you want to live in a smart home? HGTV‘s annual Smart Home special is back for 2025, and this year’s winnable luxury smart house, nestled in San Antonio, Texas, is a sporty midcentury modern marvel.

In the network’s one-hour special, hosted by Married to Real Estate‘s Mike Jackson, you can take a tour of the exquisite property designed by Poonam Moore (Rico to the Rescue). A loft-style media room, indoor-outdoor living spaces and a private primary suite make this home special — but what makes it smart?

“One of the standout features is the seamless drop-in cooktop burners, which are built directly into the countertop,” says Moore. “Not only does this create a sleek, modern look, but it also makes cleanup effortless. It’s a perfect example of how design meets technology to enhance daily living.” (Visit hgtv.com/smart for a chance to win this year’s smart home.)

Below, Moore tells us more.

What are some features that make this year’s home stand out?

Poonam Moore: This year’s Smart Home is truly something special. It seamlessly blends high-end design with comfort, creating a home that’s not just beautiful but also incredibly functional. The front and back yards are thoughtfully designed for entertaining, with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living, a key element in modern home design. Inside, the finishes are bold, sophisticated, and inviting, creating an atmosphere that encourages both relaxation and social gatherings. The combination of rich materials, warm tones, and a unique mix of mid-century modern influences with a Texas twist results in a fresh, stylish aesthetic that sets this home apart.

What is your favorite room in the home?

That’s a tough one for me because so many spaces in this home are truly special. But if I had to choose, I’d say the primary suite. It’s a private retreat that balances luxury and comfort, with thoughtful details that elevate the living experience. That said, the loft-style media room is also a fun space, my runner up, perfect for unwinding or entertaining guests.

Where did you get your design inspiration for this house from?

The inspiration for this home came directly from its location, San Antonio. The city’s rich, warm color palette and vibrant artistic style played a major role in shaping the design. Additionally, the home‘s mid-century modern roots provided the perfect foundation for blending classic architectural elements with a fresh, contemporary twist. The combination of these influences resulted in a unique, dynamic design that beautifully reflects both the character of the city and the era in which the home was originally built.

Is there anything else viewers should know about this year’s special before tuning in?

This year’s Smart Home is all about fun, functionality, and effortless living. Designed with smart solutions, stylish yet playful elements, and a warm, inviting atmosphere, it’s a home that any winner would be thrilled to call their own. Beyond the house itself, San Antonio’s rich culture and vibrant energy make it an incredible place to live. Whether you’re looking for fresh design inspiration or simply excited to see who wins, this special is a must-watch!

HGTV Smart Home 2025 Special, Premiere Friday, April 4, 7/6c, HGTV