HGTV’s Mika Kleinschmidt Drops Details About New Show in the Works

What To Know Mika Kleinschmidt revealed that she has a top secret HGTV show currently in the works.

Mika and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, also teased whether their HGTV series, 100 Day Dream Home, will return for another season.

The couple will give a tour of the HGTV Smart Home 2026, which they designed, during a one-hour special later this month.

Just as Mika Kleinschmidt is wrapping up her latest HGTV project, she’s already getting started on another.

Mika and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, are the designers behind the HGTV Smart Home 2026. The property’s Orlando, Florida, location is not far from where the couple films their Tampa-based HGTV series, 100 Day Dream Home, which recently wrapped its seventh season.

While exclusively chatting with TV Insider about all things HGTV Smart Home 2026, Mika hinted that she’s working on a brand-new series. “We have a lot going on with real estate here in Tampa, so we actually do more houses off the show than we do on the show,” she said of her and Brian’s post-Smart Home plans. “And then, I’m actually leaving today for a top secret mission.”

She went on to tease, “They won’t let me announce the show yet, but there’s this show that’s launching in the summer, and the only hint that I’ll give is that it’s located on a beach in South Carolina. So, that’s where I’m actually getting ready to drive up [to].”

Brian, for his part, joked, “She said too much!” Mika added, “I probably did just say too much. I’m gonna get fired. It’s fine. But, yeah. We’re working on a lot of stuff, and we just enjoy working with clients and building houses, so hopefully they’ll keep having us.”

As for whether fans can expect 100 Day Dream Home to return for another season? “We’ve got to catch our breath,” Brian quipped. “We just wrapped filming season six, and I think the final episode aired just a couple weeks ago, on St. Patrick’s Day. So yeah, we’re gonna catch our breath a little bit.”

He continued, “We have a lot of projects off TV, and Mika’s working on a different show. I’m teaching [our daughter] Jade how to drive. She’s about to get her license. So, we’ve got a lot of stuff going on when the cameras aren’t rolling, but we look forward to the cameras rolling again very soon.”

Fans can soon see Brian and Mika on HGTV in the one-hour 2026 Smart Home special, which airs on Friday, April 24. The duo will give fans a tour of the 3,000-square-foot property, which features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as amenities such as a game room, outdoor pool and putting green, a Florida-inspired lounge, and more.

“We really wanted to make sure that the beautiful natural attractions of Central Florida inspired the house,” Brian shared with TV Insider. “I know Orlando is known for all the theme park attractions, but we wanted to show what we really love about Florida.”

Mika, meanwhile, noted that there were some major differences between working on the Smart Home and working on 100 Day Dream Home.

“When we are working on 100 Day Dream Home, we’re working with clients, whereas [the] Smart Home, we’re trying to design and make decisions, because we don’t know who’s going to win the house,” she explained. “So it’s like, you want to make sure that you’re, like, thinking of everything, all the amenities, all the nice features, and we made the decisions. On our show, our clients are side by side with us, so they make the ultimate decisions, and it’s less pressure, I think.”

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HGTV fans can enter to win the home — as well as a $100,000 prize — on HGTV and Food Network‘s websites starting on Tuesday, April 21, at 9 a.m. ET through Friday, June 19, at 5 p.m. ET.

HGTV Smart Home 2026, Friday, April 24, 7/6c, HGTV, Available Same Day on HBO Max and Discovery+