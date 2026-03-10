‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant’s Shirt Foreshadowed Car Loss

'The Price Is Right' contestant Michael Shull (left) with a 'I don't Knoe the price of anything shirt next to host Drew Carey (right)
The Price Is Right/YouTube
He jinxed himself! A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on taking home a car, and his shirt foreshadowed his loss.

On March 9, Michael Shull, from Fairfield, Connecticut, won the fourth item up for bid. The item was an Oberwork telescope package, woth $3,110. He had the highest bid of $1,000.

Shull, who wore a “I Don’t Know The Price of Anything” shirt, then came to the stage to play Gridlock for a 2025 Kia Seltos LX. The way the game worked is that the contestant had to try to guess the price of the car by picking from mini cars on a racetrack. They are given the first number, which was a two. They then have to choose from two sets of cars — one with the second and third numbers on it and one with the fourth and fifth numbers on it.

Host Drew Carey joked, “If you’re driving from Connecticut to LA, don’t get a GPS. Get a Magic 8 ball.” He mimicked shaking it and said, “Not Today!”

The first three sets of numbers Shull had to choose from were 64, 51, and 78. He picked 78, but was wrong. The game show contestant got one more chance to correct the price. He then chose 64 and was right. Shull screamed loudly.

He had one chance to guess the latter half of the price. The numbers were 80, 12, and 35. Shull chose 35, making the car $24,635.

However, he was wrong. The final number was 80, so the car was $24,680.

Shull’s luck changed when he spun the Showcasw Showdown wheel. He spun an .80 and advanced to the Showcase since his opponents both spun a 1.30.

The Price Is Right contestant bid $28,300 on a trip to Yosemite National Park, a garden igloo dome with two wicker chairs, a folding table, an outdoor blanket, and a trip to Italy.

The actual retail price was $23,743, so he did not win the Showcase. His opponent, Donna, was also over, meaning it was a double overbid for the contestants.

“Painful loss,” a YouTube user said.

“Tough game,” said another.

“So sorry, Michael,” added a third.

“He was so close, but he still did so good,” one last fan commented.

Do you think Shull’s shirt jinxed him? Let us know in the comments.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

