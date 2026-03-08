Gavin Casalegno Offers Disappointing News About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Movie

What To Know

  • Gavin Casalegno revealed that production on The Summer I Turned Pretty movie has not begun.
  • The movie will serve as a conclusion to the story after the TV series ends with its third season, with author Jenny Han set to write and direct.
  • The film is not expected to be released before 2026.

Is this summer the summer we’ll see the Summer I Turned Pretty movie? Signs point to no!

Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher in the Prime Video romantic drama, recently revealed how far the movie is from hitting our screens.

“I’m going to be so honest, I don’t even have a script,” Casalegno told People at last month’s Elle Actors Rising event in Los Angeles, as the magazine reported on Saturday, March 7. “So I don’t even know when we’re filming.”

He added: “It’s going to be like game time. Like, [The Summer I Turned Pretty author] Jenny Han calling me up and [being] like, ‘Hey, by the way, you’re going to be on a plane in a week.’ So, we’ll see what happens.”

(Han, by the way, previously told Today the movie wouldn’t be released in 2026.)

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno as Belly and Jeremiah in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Episode 7

Prime Video

In March 2025, Prime Video announced that the Summer I Turned Pretty television series — which follows a love triangle between Jeremiah and his brother, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), over their mutual crush, Isabella “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) — would end with its third season, just as Han’s Summer I Turned Pretty book series ended with its third novel. Season 3 premiered that July and ended in September.

On the day of the series finale, however, Prime Video revealed that the final TV episode wasn’t the end of the story, saying the franchise would conclude with a feature film Han would write and direct.

'TSITP': Jenny Han Debunks Fan Theory With Latest Movie Update
Related

'TSITP': Jenny Han Debunks Fan Theory With Latest Movie Update

The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” Courtenay Valenti, Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film, streaming, and theatrical, and Vernon Sanders, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios’ global head of television, said in a statement. “We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

Han added, “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

