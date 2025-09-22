The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s three-season run may have ended, but Prime Video is giving fans plenty to look forward to with the announcement that a feature film is on the way.

Announced in tandem with the Season 3 finale drop, the film will continue the story of Belly (Lola Tung), who chose Fisher brother Conrad (Christopher Briney) by the end of the show, leaving behind the love triangle between them and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the movie so far, including when it’s likely to arrive, what story it’s likely to follow, among other details. And stay tuned in the months ahead as additional information surfaces surrounding the movie.

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie premiere?

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie hasn’t set a premiere date, but writer Jenny Han, who penned the novels upon which the show was based, told Today, “We don’t know when it’s coming out, not next year. We still have to make it,” when she was asked if it would debut in 2026 or 2027.

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be about?

As fans of Han’s novel We’ll Always Have Summer know, there were a few key book moments excluded from the Season 3 finale, mainly [Spoiler], Belly and Conrad’s wedding. While it isn’t entirely clear or confirmed that the movie would chronicle the event, Han teased on Today, “I can say that there is another big milestone for Belly, so we’ll continue with that journey.”

How fans choose to interpret Han’s words is up to them, but we’ll be eagerly awaiting additional details surrounding the film’s plotline as it takes shape at Prime Video. Han further revealed, “Sarah Kucserka, who’s my co-showrunner, and I have finished a draft, so we’re chugging along.”

As fans will recall, Season 3 concluded with Belly and Conrad returning to the summer house at Cousins Beach, Jeremiah pursuing a culinary career as a romance blossomed with Denise (Isabella Briggs), and Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) planning to move out to California, meaning we’d expect aspects of these storylines to be picked up when the film arrives. Stay tuned for official details as they’re made available.

What has been said about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie order?

The head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, Courtney Valenti, and Amazon MGM Studios’ global head of television at Prime Video, Vernon Sanders shared in a joint statement, “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation. We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

Meanwhile, Han said, “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Who will star in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

As mentioned above, Tung, Briney, and Casalegno are all expected to return in their roles as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. We’d also anticipate seeing Spencer, Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Tom Everett Scott, and more back for the movie, but stay tuned for official casting announcements.

Who is making The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

Han and Kucserka are writing the movie, and they both served as executive producers on the series alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.

